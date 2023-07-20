Inter Miami CF sign Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gómez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF’s busy Secondary Transfer Window continued Wednesday evening, with the club announcing they’ve signed Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gómez from Club Libertad.

The 20-year-old arrives via the league’s U22 Initiative, which is partially designed to help clubs acquire overseas talent at a lower salary-cap charge. Gómez is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

“Diego is a well-rounded midfielder that we believe will contribute in all phases of the game,” Chris Henderson, the club’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release. “We believe in his ability and potential, and feel he will be a strong addition to our squad as we enter this next phase of growth at Inter Miami.”

Gómez joins Miami amid a massive global transfer spotlight; last weekend the Herons announced the additions of forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Sergio Busquets. They’ll also reportedly soon add left back Jordi Alba, giving the club a trio of ex-FC Barcelona superstars as they reignite their roster under new head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who had two separate stints of leading Club Libertad in the 2000s.

Gómez, 20, joins after notching six goals and four assists in 51 appearances for Club Libertad, helping them claim two Paraguayan top-flight titles. He’s made four appearances for La Albirroja, most recently in a friendly vs. Nicaragua last month.

“I’m very happy to join Inter Miami at an exciting time for the club,” said Gómez. “I believe that we can compete and I will fight to help the club achieve its goals. I’m looking forward to wearing the Inter Miami colors and playing in front of our fans.”

In Miami, Gómez joins a midfield group that’s highlighted by Busquets, Ecuadorian international Dixon Arroyo and homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi. The club also has Brazilian standouts Jean Mota and Gregore, though they’re both recovering from long-term injuries.

The Herons, currently last in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, begin their Leagues Cup campaign Friday against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. They're also two games away from raising silverware, as they'll visit FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals on Aug. 23.