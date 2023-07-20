MLS All-Stars fall to Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC 

WASHINGTON – English Premier League side Arsenal FC cruised in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, earning a 5-0 win over the MLS All-Stars Wednesday evening before a record Audi Field crowd of 20,621 fans.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus set the tone with a delightful top-corner chip in the 5th minute, catching MLS starting goalkeeper Roman Bürki watching the floated effort hit his net.

Leandro Trossard doubled the visitors' advantage in the 23rd minute, launching home a powerful blast that evaded Bürki after the Belgian used some nifty dribbling to set up the shot.

Hopes of an MLS comeback lessened almost immediately after the second half began, when center back Tim Parker was whistled for a handball in the box. Jorginho stepped up for the 47th-minute penalty kick and coolly slotted it past goalkeeper Tyler Miller.