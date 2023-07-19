Charlotte FC transfer midfielder Nuno Santos back to Portugal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred midfielder Nuno Santos to Portuguese top-flight side Vitória de Guimarães for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.

The move caps an 11-month period in MLS where Nuno Santos played just nine games (three starts) for Charlotte with one goal and one assist.

The 24-year-old Portugal native originally joined Charlotte from famed Portuguese side SL Benfica, arriving with experience from loan spells at Moreirense FC, Boavista FC and FC Paços de Ferreira.

Nuno Santos' departure coincides with Charlotte adding two veteran midfielders during the Secondary Transfer Window in Scott Arfield and Brecht Dejaegere. They arrived on free deals from Scotland's Rangers and France's Toulouse, respectively.

At the Leagues Cup break, Charlotte are four points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace in the Eastern Conference. They're currently in 12th place (26 points; 6W-9L-8D record) with one-third of the season left to play.