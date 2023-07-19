Leagues Cup: 10 MLS alums who now call Liga MX home

After playing most of his career in Spain, Pauno wrapped things up with the Philadelphia Union. He then returned to Serbia to coach youth teams but, after winning the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, was back in MLS in 2015 to coach Chicago Fire FC. It was a critical time for Paunović, and while he wasn’t able to add any trophies to the case in the Windy City, he had plenty to build on from his first spell coaching a pro team.