Leagues Cup: 10 MLS alums who now call Liga MX home

The interchange between MLS and Liga MX will only increase as Leagues Cup grows, with clubs and leagues continuing to develop deeper relationships.
But there already are a number of players MLS fans will recognize when they welcome their guests from Liga MX during the month-long tournament between rival leagues.
Here are nine players (and a manager) who should be familiar faces to those north of the border.
A newfound US international, the Mexican-American is one of a number of players from the El Paso area who moved to North Texas to come up in the FC Dallas academy. Zendejas played in eight matches for FC Dallas in 2015 before signing with Chivas.
It was a few seasons later at Necaxa when Zendejas started to excel, and he joined Mexico City giant Club América before the 2022 Clausura. He’s been a crucial piece for Las Águilas, scoring five goals in the 2022 Apertura and adding another three last season. After representing the US at this summer's Gold Cup, he’ll prepare for matches with St. Louis CITY SC and Columbus Crew in group Central 1.
Now a key player for Cruz Azul, MLS was an interesting stop for Uriel Antuna. He played just one season on loan with the LA Galaxy, but had a productive year with six goals and five assists in 31 matches played, in addition to starting both Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches the club played that year.
Those performances convinced Chivas to woo the Santos Laguna academy product back to Liga MX, signing him after a spell with City Football Group didn’t produce fruit. Now with Cruz Azul and the Mexican national team, Antuna is often dashing up and down the wings, looking to put in crosses. La Maquina face Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United in group South 3.
A new teammate of Antuna’s, Carlos Salcedo is the rare Liga MX player who is an MLS homegrown. After time with Chivas in Guadalajara, Salcedo ended up in the Real Salt Lake system in 2012 and made his debut in 2013.
“El Titán” asked for a move after two seasons with RSL, heading back to Chivas and then making the jump to Europe. He later had another season in MLS, spending the first half of the 2022 campaign with Toronto FC before mutually terminating his contract and singing with FC Juárez. Now in the capital, Salcedo is working to shore up a leaky Cruz Azul defense. Potentially his first task? Stopping Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.
Another player with Dallas ties, Rogelio Funes Mori and his twin brother moved from their native Argentina to Arlington, Texas. There, they played for their high school, with Rogelio winning the Sueño MLS talent competition in 2008. Both brothers joined up with the FC Dallas academy, but, shortly after, an offer from River Plate was too tempting to turn down.
Funes Mori played for River’s first team for four seasons and after a quick stint in Europe moved to Monterrey in 2015. There, he has become a club icon, netting his 152nd goal for the club this April. Rayados are in group West 2 alongside Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake.
It’s been a decade now since Camilo Sanvezzo won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 22 goals for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2013. He left to join Queretaro after that season and has played in Mexico ever since. His best moments took place with Queretaro, winning the Apertura 2014 Golden Boot to become the only player to be top scorer for a season in both MLS and Liga MX.
He returned to the Gallos Blancos this summer, scoring in his first match back after suiting up for Tijuana, Mazatlán and Toluca between 2019 and his most recent move. He’ll see Xolos again during Leagues Cup, facing them and the Philadelphia Union in group East 1.
A product of the Real Salt Lake Academy, Sebastian Saucedo went on loan to now-defunct Veracruz in 2016. This made him extra attractive for Liga MX clubs who could count him as a player ‘formed in Mexico’, and Saucedo made the jump to Pumas in 2020.
"Bofo" then moved to Toluca and this summer joined FC Juarez, where he profiles as a regular starter. Saucedo will be back in the US during Leagues Cup, meeting Austin FC and Mazatlán in South 1.
Another player whose path to North America came thanks to an MLS move, Rodríguez left Uruguay's Peñarol to become a Young Designated Player for LAFC. While on the Pacific coast, Rodríguez helped LAFC to the 2019 Supporters’ Shield and became a senior international for Uruguay.
With América, Rodríguez often comes off the bench to change games, scoring two goals in his first tournament in Mexico City and another two in his second.
The Colombian forward came to North America to join Houston Dynamo FC and spent five seasons in orange, netting 51 goals and adding 17 assists in his MLS career. After the 2020 campaign, he joined Club Tijuana and later traded the red-and-black of Xolos for that of Atlas.
He is yet to break through at Atlas, coming in for substitute minutes, but could be in line for more time after countryman Julián Quiñones was sold to Club América this summer. His Leagues Cup journey begins in East 3 with New York City FC and Toronto FC.
One of the newest additions to the list, Amarilla moved from Minnesota United FC to Mazatlan this summer, as the Loons moved on from the Paraguayan forward after he scored 13 goals in 53 matches in two seasons and change.
In his second match with the Kraken, Amarilla was replaced late by another familiar face for MLS fans, ex-Nashville SC forward Aké Loba. Both will look to move on from South 1, where they’ll meet Austin FC and FC Juárez.
After playing most of his career in Spain, Pauno wrapped things up with the Philadelphia Union. He then returned to Serbia to coach youth teams but, after winning the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup, was back in MLS in 2015 to coach Chicago Fire FC. It was a critical time for Paunović, and while he wasn’t able to add any trophies to the case in the Windy City, he had plenty to build on from his first spell coaching a pro team.
In his first tournament leading the Rebaño Sagrado, he took the team all the way to the Liga MX final where they fell to Tigres. Expectations are high, and as one of the most popular clubs in the world, all eyes will be on Pauno when he leads Chivas into Leagues Cup matches against FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City in group Central 3.