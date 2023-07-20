MLS All-Stars take stock of lessons learned against "one of the best teams” in the EPL

WASHINGTON — It was never going to be easy against Arsenal FC, last season’s Premier League runner-ups who are looking to start their campaign with a bang against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield final on August 6.

With the Gunners' facing a tight window to prepare for their first non-friendly match of the season, they wasted no time taking the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target straight to their North American opponents, brilliantly executing countless well-oiled patterns of play to earn the 5-0 win at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

For the MLS All-Stars, the lopsided defeat may not have been what they had envisioned, but it did at least yield fruitful individual lessons – even if tactically they were behind the 8-ball with only two practices to prepare.

“They are well coached and we saw that tonight,” said Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar of Mikel Arteta's side. “They are one of the best teams in the Prem. And I think we were a mixed team from a lot of different clubs, and it's always difficult. We didn't train for a long time together, but I think in general, it was a cool event."

Added Mukhtar: "To see how important it is to be tactically disciplined, to have your identity or your way of playing and not get caught up in transition and all that, that's important to see as a player.”