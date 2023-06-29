Your Thursday Kickoff: Is Tata Martino the perfect hire for Miami?

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

Chicago Fire FC have signed midfielder Ousmane Doumbia on loan from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano. The 31-year-old Ivory Coast native will be with Chicago through the end of the 2023 MLS season with a purchase option. Doumbia is not expected to stay a DP in Chicago if he remains beyond this year, according to a source.

Inter Miami CF have named Gerardo “Tata” Martino as their head coach. Martino, among the most respected coaches in the Americas, arrives in Miami as an MLS Cup winner, two-time manager at a FIFA World Cup, three-time Copa América finalist and Concacaf Gold Cup winner. In the last decade, he’s led FC Barcelona and Atlanta United on the club side, as well as Argentina and Mexico on the international arena.

I can’t stay unbiased here. I have a soft spot in my heart for Tata Martino. There’s little chance he’d recognize me at this point, but Tata very politely put up with my nonsense for two years in Atlanta as I began covering and writing about soccer for the first time. He could have been dismissive of a college kid trying not to stumble through questions. Instead, he made me feel like I belonged.

Folks in Miami might learn quickly that Tata can be superstitious. Atlanta United went on a winning streak in the summer of 2017. Most of the credit there goes to Miguel Almirón and Tito Villalba. But Tata believed that some of the success came down to media members standing in the same place at every interview session. One day I forgot to stand in my normal spot. Halfway through the first question, Tata made sure to stop the proceedings and redirect me to the appropriate place in the scrum. I have no idea if that actually worked that week, but I do know that I felt recognized and seen.

That meant something to me. And by the time he left Atlanta, Tata had put together a laundry list of moments that meant something to everyone from the most casual fan to the players themselves. There’s the time he closed a press conference by tossing his water bottle into a trash can from distance and simply said “LeBron” as he walked out of the room. There's the sweaters tied around his neck like a cape. Per former players, there’s the multiple times he began drawing out tactics on a TV screen in permanent marker. There’s a lot to take in from just two years. But so much of it was endearing. I’m confident Inter Miami are getting a person that they’ll be proud to have as one of the faces of a new era for the club.

I’m also confident they’re getting a coach that will affect things positively. You probably know by now that the official stance of The Daily Kickoff (and years of academic research) is that managers matter little compared to the rosters they inherit. But, on the margins, Tata will generally improve things for the better.

Although, I am curious to see what his game model looks like in Miami. Let’s not kid ourselves: sans Messi, the roster isn’t where it needs to be currently. At least not this year. If they try to go out in 2017-18 Atlanta’s preferred 4-3-3, high-possession, high-transition game model that puts center backs on an island when opponents break through a counter press, well, that frankly sounds like a really bad time for the Herons. There may have to be some concessions on Tata’s part to be a little more pragmatic.

Still, I doubt he’s going to abandon playing out of the back. There won’t be a major departure from key principles. He’ll very likely do what he did in Atlanta and spend what could practically be called entire training sessions on nothing but rolling the ball out to the center backs and practicing buildup again and again until his standards are at least somewhat met.

In a less tangible way, he’ll also be tasked with managing a fascinating locker room dynamic. There will be homegrowns, senior minimum players making minimum salaries, and Josef Martinez, and likely Lionel Messi, and Lionel Messi’s friends. Let’s just say I’m intrigued by how that becomes a cohesive ecosystem. Not saying it won’t. Just that I’m intrigued. The good news here is that Martino is very familiar with Messi and Josef and MLS in general. It seems like Miami made the right call here.