Report: New England Revolution adding Argentine winger Tomás Chancalay

The former Argentine U-20 international was recently on loan at Al-Wasl in the UAE Pro League. His professional career has included 35 goals and 20 assists in 186 appearances across time at Al-Wasl, Racing Club and Colon (also Argentina).

Chancalay, 24, could help fill a need that arose when Colombian international Dylan Borrero , New England’s dynamic U22 Initiative attacker, suffered an ACL tear in late April.

The New England Revolution are acquiring winger Tomás Chancalay on loan from Argentine side Racing Club with a purchase option, according to a report from transfer insider Cesar Luis Merlo.

Chancalay would give New England versatility in attack, offering personnel and formation options to head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena. New England’s attack is currently led by midfielder Carles Gil (7g/9a) and striker Bobby Wood (7g/4a), the team's top two leading scorers.

With an eye on the Secondary Transfer Window opening July 5, New England freed up resources in mid-June when using a contract buyout on striker Jozy Altidore. They also previously added Borrero to their Season-Ending Injury List, providing further roster flexibility.

The Revolution are second in the Eastern Conference table with 36 points from 19 games (10W-3L-6D). They’re chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after missing out in 2022.

While at Racing Club, the same team Revolution forward Gustavo Bou previously starred at, Chancalay was teammates with now-Charlotte FC striker Enzo Copetti. His time at Racing Club also overlapped with former New York City FC star midfielder Maxi Moralez.