MLS rookies Amhed, Bombito inspire in Canada's Gold Cup opener

“For Stephen Eustáquio, the [2021] Gold Cup was the tournament he told Canada that he was the man. Not to put too much pressure on these young lads, but this could be a big moment for them.”

“With [Bombito] and [Ahmed] in the midfield, I was smiling on the side of the pitch because I was just thinking about how you can give these young kids chances like the Gold Cup,” Herdman said after the Group D fixture.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed and Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito made their CanMNT debuts Tuesday at BMO Field, and while the latter started in his normal center back position, they both thrived through unexpected positional opportunities.

Despite the result, head coach John Herdman couldn’t have been more pleased with a pair of MLS youngsters.

“Home field, first game, it's gotta be a win... maybe once the results leave my head, I'll have the time to think about it. It's a special day to play at home for Canada,” Ahmed said. “If you asked me two years ago if I was going to be here, I would not think so. Just enjoying the journey, man.”

The Canadians struggled to settle into the match and trailed Guadeloupe 1-0 at halftime before fighting back to take a 2-1 lead ahead of a 93rd-minute tying own goal from Russell-Rowe to split the spoils on home turf.

Ahmed and Bombito were two of five debutants in the draw, joining Portland Timbers defender Zac McGraw , Columbus Crew striker Jacen Russell-Rowe and defender Dominick Zator, who became the first former Canadian Premier League player to play in a competitive match for Canada.

AHMED REACTION: "[It was] definitely a special moment for me. Something I'll never forget." #CANMNT #WeCAN pic.twitter.com/ahgRAFkrwo

“He’s got great feet and great physical presence and speed, and speaking to [assistant coach] Neil Emblen at Colorado, they see that midfield potential, and we're missing that type of profile,” Herdman said.

Meanwhile, Bombito played as a No. 6 at the base of midfield, rather than his usual backline spot he’s thrived in with the Rapids. Although there were apparent growing pains, he kept his composure and grew into a role both Colorado and Canada see in his future.

“I like playing the midfield,” Ahmed said, having moved more centrally after starting his MLS career as a left back. “That's where I grew up playing, so it’s almost like the old Ali is coming back.”

The 22-year-old finished the night with 67 touches while winning five free kicks and passing at an 89% clip. He also contributed a key pass as Canada were pushing to work their way back into the match.

Starting as a holding midfielder, Ahmed was a shining light for Canada, dropping into pockets to receive passes before attacking empty spaces.

John Herdman notes that he and #Rapids96 staff see Moïse Bombito as a #6 long term “They (Rapids) see that midfield potential, and we're missing that type of profile, a 6’3”, strong, athletic with just great feet” He showed a lot on the ball today, so worth watching #CanMNT

New group adapting to identity

Like their American counterparts, Canada didn’t send their top team to the Gold Cup. Instead, they’re turning the page in the lead-up to World Cup 2026 and sent a roster that aims to not only be competitive, but to unearth future national team regulars.

For Ahmed, Bombito and others, the possibilities are endless as they hope to establish themselves as staples in the Canadian player pool. Yet, the lack of familiarity with teammates, system and environment ultimately troubled Les Rouges on Tuesday.

With such a novice group at the Gold Cup, nearly a week of preparation has been a welcome addition for Herdman and staff, bringing the inexperienced group up to speed with Canada’s burgeoning identity.

“When you've got these players that are young and hungry, they want the extra work; they just want to be learning, and there's a little bit of insecurity there where they'll do the extra work,” Herdman said, bringing the new faces up to speed.