Captain America-themed tops unveiled in Super Hero-inspired collection

AtlantaUnited_adidas_MLS_Team_LandingPage_Drop2_640x350
MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer, adidas and Marvel today unveiled Captain America-themed unisex warm-up tops that are a continuation of the trio’s Super Hero-inspired collection.

The tops will be worn pre-game at select MLS matches during the 2023 season.

Shop for your top at mlsstore.com

Through a blend of illustration and CGI, MLS, adidas and Marvel created a distinctive look that captures both the unique flavor of soccer fandom and nods to the classic comic book style.

Unlocking a new era of sports fandom, MLS and Marvel’s legendary Super Heroes unite people of all backgrounds, and the collection showcases the League’s unique expression of the global game through fashion.

Aside from these Captain America-themed tops, Avengers-inspired tops will drop in August as part of the League and Continental Tire’s efforts to raise awareness and funds during Kick Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September.

Shop for your top at mlsstore.com

Los Angeles FC_adidas_MLS_Team_LandingPage_Drop2_640x350
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers acquire center back Miguel Araujo from FC Emmen
Guatemala vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup game
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Must-see Matchday 22 matches this weekend, vote for your 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain
Vote now to decide the 2023 MLS All-Star Team captain!
Austin FC name Rodolfo Borrell as sporting director
2023 MLS All-Star Team Roster
Top storylines heading into Matchday 22 | Headlines
Alan Pulido: Player of the Month June 2023
Teemu Pukki to Minnesota United! What does the Finland international bring?
MLS All-Stars! Who could Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal?
