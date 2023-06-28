Captain America-themed tops unveiled in Super Hero-inspired collection

Major League Soccer, adidas and Marvel today unveiled Captain America-themed unisex warm-up tops that are a continuation of the trio’s Super Hero-inspired collection.
The tops will be worn pre-game at select MLS matches during the 2023 season.
Through a blend of illustration and CGI, MLS, adidas and Marvel created a distinctive look that captures both the unique flavor of soccer fandom and nods to the classic comic book style.
Unlocking a new era of sports fandom, MLS and Marvel’s legendary Super Heroes unite people of all backgrounds, and the collection showcases the League’s unique expression of the global game through fashion.
Aside from these Captain America-themed tops, Avengers-inspired tops will drop in August as part of the League and Continental Tire’s efforts to raise awareness and funds during Kick Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September.