Captain America-themed tops unveiled in Super Hero-inspired collection

Major League Soccer, adidas and Marvel today unveiled Captain America-themed unisex warm-up tops that are a continuation of the trio’s Super Hero-inspired collection .

The tops will be worn pre-game at select MLS matches during the 2023 season.

Fresh out the ice, the new Captain America collection! ⭐ Get yours now: https://t.co/qFxyCVQpxZ pic.twitter.com/YftW4SjHYt

Through a blend of illustration and CGI, MLS, adidas and Marvel created a distinctive look that captures both the unique flavor of soccer fandom and nods to the classic comic book style.

Unlocking a new era of sports fandom, MLS and Marvel’s legendary Super Heroes unite people of all backgrounds, and the collection showcases the League’s unique expression of the global game through fashion.