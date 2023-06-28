Canada Player Ratings: Who made their case in Gold Cup draw vs. Guadeloupe?

Athleticism and a willingness to get stuck in. Bombito, in his first cap for Canada, showed why the Colorado Rapids selected him third overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The 23-year-old defender operated in a bit of a different role than he’s been accustomed to – a single pivot in the heart of midfield – but impressed, showing off his ability on the ball, connecting on 82% of his passes, including a perfect four-for-four on long balls.