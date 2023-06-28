Who missed the cut? 2023 MLS All-Star snubs

The MLS All-Star Game – and really any All-Star game for that matter – is all about fun.

So let’s dive in, position by position. (All stats provided by TruMedia via StatsPerform unless otherwise noted.)

Festivities and flair aside, there’s another treat that lies in each All-Star announcement: the banter. I.e. who got snubbed? With 29 MLS teams and only one 26-man roster , there are plenty of worthy players to choose from.

But first, one more thing: Before you ask, no, I will not be providing suggestions on who should be taken out to make way for the players below. Remember, this is about fun, and hypothetically taking accolades away from excellent players is not that.

There are a handful of players who would easily qualify as snubs, but have extenuating circumstances like injuries or unsettled contract situations that complicate their potential inclusion in the ASG and therefore bar them from this list.

Stuver and Blake may not have the impressive clean sheet or goals against numbers of Roman Celentano , Joe Willis or Stefan Frei , but both managed to keep the bottoms from falling out for their clubs (even if just barely in the case of Stuver) during periods of massive rotation across their backlines due to injury and schedule congestion.

The two stalwart shot-blockers rank second and third, respectively, (trailing only Bürki) in goals prevented per 90 (calculated by subtracting goals conceded from expected goals against).

Between Roman Bürki and Djordje Petrovic , the two obvious choices for this position made the team. But Brad Stuver and Andre Blake can count themselves unlucky to have not earned invites to D.C. as well.

Honorable mentions include DeJuan Jones (five goal contributions on the year and solid defensive stats) and Diego Palacios (leading his position group in tackles, interceptions and recoveries).

The remember-it’s-about-the-fun choice here is Andrew Gutman , for whom three goals and five assists in 16 starts pretty much says it all.

The intellectual’s choice here is Daniel Lovitz . Not only has the Nashville SC defender started every regular-season match for the hand’s-down best defensive unit in the league (0.8 goals allowed per game), but he’s also been crucial to his team’s buildout play, leading the Boys in Gold (and all left backs in the league) in total touches. And with 173 passes into the final third on the year, those touches haven’t been in vain. The next highest tally for left-sided fullbacks or wingbacks belongs to Claudio Bravo , with 103.

San Jose’s Rodrigues has also put up excellent numbers in many of the above categories, but for a much more porous defense overall.

All due respect to Americans Matt Miazga , Walker Zimmerman and Tim Parker , who each got the call-up amid fantastic seasons, but some excellent play from international center backs went unacknowledged in this year's roster.

Are team systems driving the picks here? Possibly, but Atlanta score a ton of goals, while Nashville concede very few, and those are both, as it turns out, key metrics in soccer.

Meanwhile, an Atlanta United fullback, in this case Brooks Lennon , gets the do-it-for-the-fun nod. Just like Gutman, Lennon has eight goal contributions on the year from his attack-oriented fullback roll.

Stop me if this pattern looks familiar. Nashville’s Shaq Moore gets the advanced-stats-driven nod, with three assists on the year to coincide with excellent defensive and build-up-oriented numbers.

There are other eligible candidates who post great defensive numbers but are less involved in meaningful buildup (like Obinna Nwobodo and Franco Ibarra ), as well as excellent ball progressors who don’t do quite as much dirty work (like Gastón Brugman and Ilié Sanchez ), but only João Paulo is excellent at both. Of the players not selected for the All-Star team, James Sands comes the closest to matching JP’s two-way production.

The Sounders ' team results bear these stats out too, with Seattle conceding the second-fewest goals per game while posting the third-highest possession rate in the league – both key indicators of excellent defensive midfield play.

Another advanced-stats hero, JP, as he’s affectionately known in Seattle, dominates his peers in both defensive and attacking metrics. Of all midfielders who’ve played more than 15 games in the league, he’s first in recoveries per 90 and second in interceptions per 90, while also besting most of his holding mid peers in buildup stats like passes into final third and sequences ending in shots.

And in terms of unsung heroes, nobody fits the bill better than João Paulo , who is arguably one of the most egregious snubs of the year.

Keeping true to the 4-3-3 formation presented on the ballot, we’re giving a special shoutout to the guys who do the dirty work in their teams’ engine rooms.

Holy No. 10 Batman, that’s a lot of attacking midfielders!

No complaints here (remember the aforementioned fun mantra), but let’s shine some light on excellent two-way midfielders who missed the cut (while also acknowledging that Dániel Gazdag and Carles Gil, each with 7g/9a on the year, were extremely hard done by to become the odd No. 10s out).

First up is Mateusz Klich, who, to be fair, isn’t quite a box-to-box guy for D.C. United, often occupying a more advanced position in the front three of Wayne Rooney’s favored 3-4-3. Still, the Polish midfielder averages far more tackles per 90 than the five attacking midfielders who made the team, and he even outpaces purer central midfielders like Connor Ronan and José Cifuentes (also arguable snubs this year) for that mark.

More to the point, Klich's 2g/7a have powered a D.C. side whose rise from runaway Wooden Spoon winner last year to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contenders this year has probably gone underappreciated. Klich is also eighth in the league for all midfielders (including the attacking specialists) in chances created per 90.