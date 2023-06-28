Columbus to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game 

Major League Soccer announced today that the 2024 MLS All-Star Game is going to Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew , on July 17. The opponent will be announced at a later date.

Fans can watch the match in over 100 countries and regions around the world on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app.

2024 MLS All-Star Week

In addition to the match, the Crew and City of Columbus will host a week-long celebration of soccer and culture with concerts, fan events, community programming and additional soccer competitions, including the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G.

Columbus and Lower.com Field

“We are pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to Columbus, the third All-Star Game for this terrific soccer city,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “In just over three years, the Haslams and their partners have built one of the world’s best soccer stadiums, revitalized the club, and expanded the Crew fanbase. Columbus and Lower.com field will be a tremendous host for the MLS All-Star Game and festivities.”

Columbus has hosted Major League Soccer’s midsummer showcase event twice (2000, 2005), but the match and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge arrive at Lower.com Field for the first time since the stadium’s opening in July 2021.

Located in Downtown Columbus’ Astor Park mixed-used development, Lower.com Field has been recognized as a premier international venue and features first-rate premium and suite hospitality spaces, including terrace decks introduced in 2023, as well as a safe-standing Nordecke supporters’ section. The home of “Dos a Cero,” Columbus is now the country’s only major metropolitan area to construct two modern-era professional soccer-specific venues, with Historic Crew Stadium being the first of its kind in the U.S.

“In everything we do, the Crew are dedicated to excellence on the pitch, creating engaging experiences and memories for our supporters and serving as leaders in the community, and hosting the 2024 MLS All-Star Game clearly accomplishes all of those goals,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

“The week-long celebration of soccer at all levels of play is an exceptional opportunity to showcase Lower.com Field, which provides one of the best atmospheres in all of sports and entertainment, the incredible hospitality and growth of the City of Columbus and our passionate fans.”

