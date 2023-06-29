USMNT get Gold Cup breathing room by dominating St. Kitts and Nevis

The US men’s national team rolled to a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday evening at St. Louis CITY SC’s CITYPARK, moving atop Group A through two matchdays in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira contributed massively to improving the USMNT’s goal differential after last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Jamaica, tallying his second career international hat trick. The homegrown standout scored in the 14th, 16th and 50th minutes to get the best of goalkeeper Julani Archibald.
Former CF Montréal and Chicago Fire FC midfielder Djordje Mihailovic was another difference-maker for the USMNT, tallying in the 12th and 79th minutes to start the scoring and end it. Mihailovic, now playing for Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar, also contributed two assists.
The highlight undoubtedly was Bryan Reynolds' golazo in the 14th minute, a smoothly-struck volley off Alex Zendejas' corner kick as the FC Dallas academy products linked up for a potential goal of the tournament contender. Gianluca Busio, a Sporting Kansas City homegrown product who's now playing in Italy for Venezia, chipped in two assists as well.
Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson didn't have to make any saves for the Yanks, reflecting the gap in quality between a USMNT side that reached the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup and a Saint Kitts and Nevis side ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This one wasn't particularly close, with the USMNT attempting as many shots (34) as Saint Kitts and Nevis had possession of the ball. That's a job well done for head coach B.J. Callaghan's group, which is hoping to finish above Jamaica and (theoretically) earn a smoother path in the Gold Cup knockouts. Some individual performances could have been sharper, but this MLS-heavy group is heading in the right direction before Sunday's all-decisive match vs. Trinidad and Tobago.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: You can't hit them much sweeter than that, Bryan Reynolds.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jesús Ferreira, the fastest player to reach double-digit goals in USMNT history, is keeping some pretty good company.
Next Up
- SKN: Sunday, July 2 vs. Jamaica (7:00 pm ET) | Gold Cup, Group A
- USA: Sunday, July 2 vs. Trinidad and Tobago (7:00 pm ET) | Gold Cup, Group A