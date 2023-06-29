USMNT get Gold Cup breathing room by dominating St. Kitts and Nevis

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira contributed massively to improving the USMNT’s goal differential after last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Jamaica, tallying his second career international hat trick. The homegrown standout scored in the 14th, 16th and 50th minutes to get the best of goalkeeper Julani Archibald.

Former CF Montréal and Chicago Fire FC midfielder Djordje Mihailovic was another difference-maker for the USMNT, tallying in the 12th and 79th minutes to start the scoring and end it. Mihailovic, now playing for Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar, also contributed two assists.

The highlight undoubtedly was Bryan Reynolds' golazo in the 14th minute, a smoothly-struck volley off Alex Zendejas' corner kick as the FC Dallas academy products linked up for a potential goal of the tournament contender. Gianluca Busio, a Sporting Kansas City homegrown product who's now playing in Italy for Venezia, chipped in two assists as well.