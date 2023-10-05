Your Thursday Kickoff: Chicago, RBNY, LAFC & more earn statement wins in playoff race

Wednesday's Matchday 36 fixture between FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed due to inclement weather near Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas . The rescheduled match date will be announced at a later time.

So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so, but full credit to The Crown for taking care of business. It’s a good win. And it keeps them alive with a game in hand and a matchup with Chicago on the way. After that, it’s back-to-back games against Inter Miami. Nothing is off the table for Charlotte at this point. They’re just two points out of a Wild Card spot.

What happened?: Nothing to see here. Charlotte rolled against a Toronto side with nothing at stake. Karol Swiderski picked up a brace.

So, did we learn anything?: In the same (but different) way Toronto didn’t have anything to play for, Cincy didn’t have anything to play for. New York didn’t blink though. They’re a point below the final Wild Card spot with two games to play. Turns out it’s pretty hard to kill off a streak that’s gone for over a decade.

So, did we learn anything?: It’s worth repeating that “Home Montréal” are an entirely different team from “Road Montréal.” They ended the night in a Wild Card spot thanks to Lappalainen’s late equalizer. They’ve taken 30 out of 48 points at home this year compared to eight out of 48 on the road.

So, did we learn anything?: Both teams put together a playoff-ish caliber performance and had their chances. The breaks just went the Crew’s way late. Not sure that tells us much about either team, but it does put the Crew into the top four and send the Revs down to fifth. New England still have a game in hand, but their first step into the end-of-year gauntlet didn’t go their way.

What happened?: These teams piled up 29 total shots, and, in the end, the Crew were the ones to break through and earn a huge win.

In the end, it’s a good win for Philly. They did their job and pushed themselves to third in the East. Atlanta stayed in sixth and likely saw their top-four hopes evaporate here. If the playoffs started today, we’d get this exact same game, and I have no idea how it would go.

So, did we learn anything?: It’s strange, but I don’t think we did? Philadelphia are still great at times but not nearly as suffocating as in years past. Atlanta are excellent going forward but have too many questions defensively and a tendency to shut off that makes them unreliable. We got all of that in two well-packed 45-minute bundles tonight.

What happened?: The Union capitalized on a quick free kick, and Atlanta unraveled for the next few minutes. Philly took a 3-0 lead into the half, but the Five Stripes pushed their way back into it and nearly rescued a point.

On the other side, this is a tough one to take for D.C. United. They've played a game more than everyone around them and ended the night a point below the playoff line. With just one game left, everything from here on is out of their hands. They need some breaks. A few breaks. And more breaks.

So, did we learn anything?: Austin’s Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes are still slim, but they aren’t non-existent. There’s nothing wrong with staying alive as long as you can and seeing what happens.

What happened?: Austin came together for a classic “backs against the wall” home performance. They cruised in this one.

After all that, it feels wild that we may not get a playoff with Inter Miami. But their hopes are fading quickly. Hey, they’ll always have Leagues Cup.

The Herons, however, have no such grasp. They have three games left to close a five-point gap. Even winning out may not get the job done. Anything but winning out almost certainly won’t.

So, did we learn anything?: A huge win for Chicago for so many reasons. I might even say it was… pretty fun? They put on a show at the perfect time and got one step closer to a Wild Card spot. They ended the night in eighth place with a two-point advantage on the two teams directly behind them. The Fire control their ow—..........have full grasp of the situation at hand and must only continue to win to secure their fate.

What happened?: The Fire took all the way off on the Herons in the second half in front of a record Soldier Field crowd.

So, did we learn anything?: If this was a playoff preview… well, let’s hope the other games are a little more exciting. Orlando found the net on their only shot on target of the night, and Nashville failed to put a shot on target. Congrats to anyone who stayed awake through the full thing. And congrats to the Lions for pulling this out and essentially securing a top-four spot.

What happened?: Minnesota got off to a flying start with a fourth-minute goal annnnnddddddddd that didn’t last long. Dénis Bouanga’s hat trick led the way as LAFC romped.

So, did we learn anything?: Minnesota are all but eliminated from playoff contention. They need a minor miracle at this point, especially since they have to play a home game this weekend (where they’ve been worse than on the road). They’re going to look back on this season with a lot of regrets. Mainly that a couple of more home wins would have them above the line right now instead of three points back with a game out of hand.

Anyway, my frustration with the Loons is burying the lede. LAFC looked a lot like themselves for the first time in a while. Bouanga’s hat trick powered them to a huge win, clinched a playoff spot and showed that LAFC still have the ability to beat up on folks when given the opportunity. I’m not sure how sustainable that is yet, but it’s definitely not a bad thing. Maybe they’ve broken out of their slump just in time?