Columbus Crew "push the limits" into Eastern Conference top four

With an MLS-best 64 goals scored, the Columbus Crew have been something of a “people’s favorite” throughout 2023, regularly dazzling fans with intricate passing patterns and beautifully worked team goals.

“We want to be limitless,” said Nancy after the match. “So what does it mean to be limitless? For us, it’s to go as far as possible. So we’re going to try to catch up to second place. … But the performance is the most important for me, and the consequence is gonna be the win.”

That’s why for head coach Wilfried Nancy, it wasn’t just the 2-1 win over the Revolution (and a subsequent jump into their conference's top four) that was so important. It was the way his team earned it.

But still in fifth place in the Eastern Conference entering Matchday 36’s clash at the New England Revolution , the question of whether the team had enough discipline to see out results against top-quality opponents loomed – particularly on the road, where the Crew had only won three times all year before Wednesday's match.

What specifically about the performance pleased Nancy? In his words "growth," especially in light of missing out on a chance at the top four on Saturday when they drew 1-1 at home to the Philadelphia Union – a game in which his side conceded on a poorly-defended corner kick.

“We did a good game against Philly, but we didn't control. We didn't have the win. And my point is tonight, because of the Philly game, they were more focused on the task and to control the emotion and to try to finish the game properly,” said Nancy. “... And for me, the spirit that they have is the reward of tonight because tonight we control the momentum with the ball, we were disciplined without the ball. And it was a difficult opponent, difficult place to win.”

The Crew's rising homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris put things a little more bluntly.

“I think we've had a lot of history at this club of giving up late stuff. I think it's the psychological thing,” said Morris. “And I think earlier we said that word momentum – it's interesting how you go when you score a goal and then obviously you go back foot. I mean, it's weird how the game goes that way.