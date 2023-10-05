Columbus Crew "push the limits" into Eastern Conference top four

With an MLS-best 64 goals scored, the Columbus Crew have been something of a “people’s favorite” throughout 2023, regularly dazzling fans with intricate passing patterns and beautifully worked team goals.
But still in fifth place in the Eastern Conference entering Matchday 36’s clash at the New England Revolution, the question of whether the team had enough discipline to see out results against top-quality opponents loomed – particularly on the road, where the Crew had only won three times all year before Wednesday's match.
That’s why for head coach Wilfried Nancy, it wasn’t just the 2-1 win over the Revolution (and a subsequent jump into their conference's top four) that was so important. It was the way his team earned it.
“We want to be limitless,” said Nancy after the match. “So what does it mean to be limitless? For us, it’s to go as far as possible. So we’re going to try to catch up to second place. … But the performance is the most important for me, and the consequence is gonna be the win.”
What specifically about the performance pleased Nancy? In his words "growth," especially in light of missing out on a chance at the top four on Saturday when they drew 1-1 at home to the Philadelphia Union – a game in which his side conceded on a poorly-defended corner kick.
“We did a good game against Philly, but we didn't control. We didn't have the win. And my point is tonight, because of the Philly game, they were more focused on the task and to control the emotion and to try to finish the game properly,” said Nancy. “... And for me, the spirit that they have is the reward of tonight because tonight we control the momentum with the ball, we were disciplined without the ball. And it was a difficult opponent, difficult place to win.”
The Crew's rising homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris put things a little more bluntly.
“I think we've had a lot of history at this club of giving up late stuff. I think it's the psychological thing,” said Morris. “And I think earlier we said that word momentum – it's interesting how you go when you score a goal and then obviously you go back foot. I mean, it's weird how the game goes that way.
“But today was, I think you guys, I hope you guys, saw the difference. You know what I mean? We didn't drop. We actually killed the game off with the ball at our feet, which was cool to see.”
In an extra twist of poetic justice for the Crew, they ended up scoring the 86th-minute match-winning goal on a corner of their own, which defender Malte Amundsen headed home. It was the type of no-nonsense set-piece tally that often defines tightly-contested postseason matches, which is another encouraging sign for Morris as the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs loom with only two regular-season matches left to go.
“I think we were all talking about this as a playoff game,” said Morris. “You know what I mean? That's how we run into it. These are the games in the playoffs, you got to win, where all the odds are stacked against you and you just find a way to grind it out."
Columbus will look to continue embracing their "limitless" growth mindset Saturday in another road match against a playoff-bound team: sixth-place Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
“I think we said 'limitless' when we clinched the playoffs. And I think I take that as now is the time to really push the limits and push the boundaries of what this team can do,” said Morris. “... People didn't think we were going to come to New England and win at a place that no one's won this year at, especially with our away record.
“So yeah, I think that's the perfect example of being limitless.”