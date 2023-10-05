Season saved?! New York Red Bulls spoil FC Cincinnati's Shield party

Facing possible elimination from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, the New York Red Bulls not only saved their season Wednesday night, but did so by beating the league’s best team.

“I’m very optimistic about the result and what that means against an opponent that we greatly respect,” added Lesesne.

It was far from easy for the Red Bulls against the Orange & Blue, who initially rested starters Luciano Acosta , Álvaro Barreal and Brandon Vazquez before all three came on in the second half. Acosta pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot in the second half, but Cincy went down a man late on Alvas Powell ’s 88th-minute red card and were unable to pull off the comeback.

“What you got to see tonight was our culture on full display,” head coach Troy Lesesne said post-match. “… I’m very proud of this moment. I think it’s probably our biggest result of the year.”

The result left New York in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, but just one point back of the ninth-and-final playoff spot with two games remaining. It also provided the perfect confidence boost for a club looking to extend MLS history by reaching the postseason for a record 14th consecutive season.

Against huge odds, RBNY ruined FC Cincinnati ’s Supporters’ Shield-clinching party at TQL Stadium, leaving with three vital points thanks to a 2-1 win on first-half goals from Frankie Amaya and Elias Manoel .

For homegrown left back John Tolkin, Wednesday’s showing was a true reflection of the 2023 Red Bulls, who are 2W-1L-2D over their last five games.

“You see we beat the best team in the league over the regular season,” the 21-year-old US international said. “And that’s not a surprise to us, you know. That’s what we know we can do.”

Next up for New York is another must-win game on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) at home against already-eliminated Toronto FC – their last match in Harrison before visiting Nashville SC on Decision Day, Oct. 21.

“We have to take Saturday with the type of mentality that not only are we gonna create, but we’re gonna see the match out and go for three points,” stressed Lesesne. “Anything less than that, we don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, we don’t deserve to be in the conversation.”

Tolkin was even more blunt when asked about what’s at stake for New York in their Red Bull Arena regular-season finale.

“I don’t need to say anything; nobody needs to say anything. If you can’t get motivated for Saturday, I don’t know if you belong here,” Tolkin said.