Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández named MLS Player of the Month

In his first full MLS season, the club-record signing has built a 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP case and sits just one goal off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with 14 goals and 11 assists across 24 games. A key piece of the Crew’s attack alongside Diego Rossi and Christian Ramirez, Cucho’s 25 goal contributions are tied for the third-most in MLS and have helped guide Columbus (62 goals) to just the second season with at least 60 goals in club history.