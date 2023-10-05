Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Real Salt Lake have qualified for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching their spot Wednesday evening despite not playing in Matchday 36.

It's the third straight postseason trip for the Claret-and-Cobalt, who qualified as the No. 7 seed in both 2021 and 2022. RSL won MLS Cup in 2009.

This year, head coach Pablo Mastroeni's group find themselves in the Western Conference's No. 4 seed with three matches to go – chasing home-field advantage in the run-up to Decision Day (Oct. 21).

Key pieces

Venezuelan international winger Jefferson Savarino has enjoyed a successful reunion with the club after returning as a Designated Player, contributing 6g/6a this season. Cristian Arango has scored six goals since his midseason arrival from Liga MX side Pachuca and has a track record of postseason success after helping power LAFC's MLS Cup title run last season.

Center back and captain Justen Glad (who recently signed a contract extension) anchors the backline and provides a strong dual-threat presence, having contributed five goals in addition to his defensive duties. Diego Luna (3g/3a) has taken strides in 2023 and is one of the league's more exciting young prospects, while veteran goalkeeper Zac MacMath remains dependable.