Vancouver Whitecaps FC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have joined the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs party, clinching their spot with two regular-season matchdays to spare.
The milestone occurs after Vancouver missed the postseason last year and follows their repeat Canadian Championship title in June, which booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot. The club's been led by head coach Vanni Sartini since late in the 2021 campaign.
Currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the Whitecaps are still mathematically alive for a top-four spot and home-field advantage. Seeds get locked in on Decision Day (Oct. 21).
Key pieces
Vancouver's charge is led by Scottish star Ryan Gauld and striker Brian White, who have formed a dangerous (though underrated) partnership in the final third. They've combined for 26 goals and 17 assists as Gauld sits on the fringes of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP discussion. Gauld and defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas are the Whitecaps' two Designated Players after they transferred forward Sergio Córdova to Turkey's Süper Lig.
Vancouver were busy in the transfer market this summer, adding a trio of Canadian internationals in fullbacks Richie Laryea and Sam Adekugbe, as well as midfielder/forward Junior Hoilett. They followed the wintertime arrival of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.