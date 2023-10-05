Vancouver Whitecaps FC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have joined the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs party, clinching their spot with two regular-season matchdays to spare.

The milestone occurs after Vancouver missed the postseason last year and follows their repeat Canadian Championship title in June, which booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot. The club's been led by head coach Vanni Sartini since late in the 2021 campaign.

Currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the Whitecaps are still mathematically alive for a top-four spot and home-field advantage. Seeds get locked in on Decision Day (Oct. 21).

Key pieces

Vancouver's charge is led by Scottish star Ryan Gauld and striker Brian White, who have formed a dangerous (though underrated) partnership in the final third. They've combined for 26 goals and 17 assists as Gauld sits on the fringes of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP discussion. Gauld and defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas are the Whitecaps' two Designated Players after they transferred forward Sergio Córdova to Turkey's Süper Lig.