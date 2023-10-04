Goal of the Matchday

DC United's Mateusz Klich wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Mateusz Klich helped keep D.C. United’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive and, in doing so, also won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 35. The Poland international midfielder took home 62.9% of the vote for his deflected half-volley equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

2nd place (30.6%) João Klauss: St. Louis CITY SC clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference – a first in MLS history for an expansion side – and booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth. João Klauss made sure there'd be plenty of partying at CITYPARK, popping up his first touch to set up a volleyed finish for his second goal in a 4-1 rout of Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City.

3rd place (4.6%) Santiago Rodríguez: Santiago Rodríguez helped extend New York City FC’s unbeaten streak to six straight games and push them to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 1-1 draw at Inter Miami CF, roofing a sensational finish.

4th place (1.9%) Georgios Koutsias: Chicago Fire FC are back in the postseason race following a massive 1-0 win at New York Red Bulls with Georgios Koutsias latching onto Xherdan Shaqiri’s perfect free-kick delivery and powering in a headed finish.

Check out all of the nominees below:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday D.C. United Mateusz Klich

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 35
St. Louis CITY's Njabulo Blom wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 34
More News
More News
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids match enters weather delay

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids match enters weather delay
MLS Fantasy Week 28 positional rankings and gaming advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 28 positional rankings and gaming advice
FIFA: 2030 World Cup to be played across six countries, three continents

FIFA: 2030 World Cup to be played across six countries, three continents
DC United's Mateusz Klich wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

DC United's Mateusz Klich wins Goal of the Matchday
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Matchday 36: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 36: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
Video
Video
PK Goal: L. Acosta vs. RBNY, 68'
0:40

PK Goal: L. Acosta vs. RBNY, 68'
Goal: S. Driussi vs. DC, 21'
0:52

Goal: S. Driussi vs. DC, 21'
Goal: B. Dejaegere vs. TOR, 56'
1:02

Goal: B. Dejaegere vs. TOR, 56'
PK Goal: T. Almada vs. PHI, 56'
0:40

PK Goal: T. Almada vs. PHI, 56'
More Video