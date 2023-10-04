DC United's Mateusz Klich wins Goal of the Matchday

2nd place (30.6%) João Klauss: St. Louis CITY SC clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference – a first in MLS history for an expansion side – and booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth. João Klauss made sure there'd be plenty of partying at CITYPARK, popping up his first touch to set up a volleyed finish for his second goal in a 4-1 rout of Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City.