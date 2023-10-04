DC United's Mateusz Klich wins Goal of the Matchday

Mateusz Klich helped keep D.C. United’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive and, in doing so, also won AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 35. The Poland international midfielder took home 62.9% of the vote for his deflected half-volley equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
2nd place (30.6%) João Klauss: St. Louis CITY SC clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference – a first in MLS history for an expansion side – and booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berth. João Klauss made sure there'd be plenty of partying at CITYPARK, popping up his first touch to set up a volleyed finish for his second goal in a 4-1 rout of Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City.
3rd place (4.6%) Santiago Rodríguez: Santiago Rodríguez helped extend New York City FC’s unbeaten streak to six straight games and push them to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 1-1 draw at Inter Miami CF, roofing a sensational finish.
4th place (1.9%) Georgios Koutsias: Chicago Fire FC are back in the postseason race following a massive 1-0 win at New York Red Bulls with Georgios Koutsias latching onto Xherdan Shaqiri’s perfect free-kick delivery and powering in a headed finish.
