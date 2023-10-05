Houston Dynamo FC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Houston Dynamo FC have reached another milestone under first-year head coach Ben Olsen, snapping a five-year postseason drought by clinching an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoff berth.

This latest achievement comes one week after the Dynamo won their first major trophy in five years: the 2023 US Open Cup title, thanks to a 2-1 triumph over Inter Miami CF.

Sixth in the Western Conference standings, Houston are still vying for home-field advantage in at least Round One of the playoffs – awarded to the top four teams in the table. The club previously won MLS Cup in both 2006 and 2007.

Key pieces

While Olsen and general manager Pat Onstad ushered in a near-complete roster overhaul by signing 17 new players this season, 2022 holdover Héctor Herrera is the team's undisputed star. After a quiet start to life in H-town, the Mexican international has fully embraced his leadership role, producing a remarkable 4g/14a as one of MLS's top midfielders.

Alongside Herrera, Panamanian international Coco Carrasquilla keeps the Dynamo's midfield humming. And after a breakout performance at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, the 24-year-old is reportedly being followed by top European clubs.