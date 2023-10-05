Seattle Sounders FC clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Seattle Sounders FC are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, securing their spot with a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy in Matchday 36.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, the Sounders now qualify for their 14th postseason trip in 15 seasons as an MLS club.

Seattle remain in a heated battle for the Western Conference's top seeds, hoping to guarantee home-field advantage through at least Round One and possibly the Conference Semifinals. They currently sit in second place with two games remaining.

Playoff history, key pieces

Anchored by a veteran core, the Sounders will lean heavily on the playoff know-how of club stalwarts like Nicolás Lodeiro, Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and Stefan Frei, who've each played in four MLS Cups (winning two) for the Rave Green. Raúl Ruidíaz, despite a down statistical year, remains a threat up top, while the return of João Paulo (who missed most of 2022 with a torn ACL) has proved crucial in turning Seattle's fortunes around this season.

Adding to the Sounders' roster is a crew of young difference-makers, including U22 Initiative winger Léo Chú (5g/8a) and homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas. Their backline, one of the most statistically dominant in the league, is anchored by center backs Yeimar Gómez Andrade and Jackson Ragen.