Your Thursday Kickoff: Atlanta & Nashville shock Eastern Conference leaders

The final countdown to the US men’s program’s 2024 Olympic adventure began on Wednesday as head coach Marko Mitrovic announced an MLS-dominated squad for a June preparatory camp, the last gathering before he submits his roster for the tournament on or before July 3.

Online voting for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. Voting ends at 11:59 pm PT on Monday, June 10. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24 against the Liga MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field, home of defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Well then.

Atlanta United snapped a nine-game winless skid and handed Inter Miami their first loss since March 23 in an absolute beatdown of a game that could have been a lot worse for the Herons. For once, Atlanta United created more xG than their opponent and actually won and Inter Miami created less than their opponent and actually lost. It’s not what we’re used to around here. But full credit to Atlanta for putting up 3.4 xG to Inter Miami’s 0.7. The Herons have now been outcreated by Atlanta and Vancouver in the last two games by a combined 6.2 to 1.5 margin. Maybe they really can’t outrun their middling stats forever?

It’s hard to overstate how big this is for Atlanta. This team has the roster to compete with the best teams in the league, but their confidence had started to wane. They were playing well for chunks of this nine-game winless run, but as the results stopped coming so did the encouraging performances.