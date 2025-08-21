LAFC acquire midfielder Andrew Moran from Brighton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired midfielder Andrew Moran on loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old Irish international's loan lasts through 2025. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.
Moran has featured in three games for Brighton after developing in their youth system. He spent the last two seasons on loan in the EFL Championship (second division), tallying 8g/15a in 80 combined games for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.
Internationally, Moran has earned three caps for Ireland since debuting in 2023.
"Andy is an exceptionally talented young player who has already shown his quality at a high level," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"We are confident that he will strengthen our group immediately, and we look forward to supporting his growth at LAFC as we continue our pursuit of trophies."
Moran reinforces an LAFC midfield that includes Igor Jesus, Mark Delgado, Tim Tillman and recent signing Mathieu Choinière.
With 10 games to go, LAFC are chasing a top-four spot in the Western Conference. The Black & Gold are currently fifth with 40 points (11W-6L-7D), just one point behind Seattle Sounders FC.
