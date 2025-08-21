LAFC acquire midfielder Andrew Moran from Brighton

LAFC have acquired midfielder Andrew Moran on loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Irish international's loan lasts through 2025. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Moran has featured in three games for Brighton after developing in their youth system. He spent the last two seasons on loan in the EFL Championship (second division), tallying 8g/15a in 80 combined games for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Internationally, Moran has earned three caps for Ireland since debuting in 2023.

"Andy is an exceptionally talented young player who has already shown his quality at a high level," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.