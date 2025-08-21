Nashville SC fully acquire Jonathan Pérez from LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

NSH receive: Jonathan Pérez

Jonathan Pérez LA receive: Up to $1.8 million

Nashville SC have fully acquired midfielder Jonathan Pérez from the LA Galaxy after his initial loan, the club announced Thursday.

In exchange for the 22-year-old Mexican youth international, LA receive $1.5 million guaranteed and up to an additional $300,000 if certain performance requirements are met.

“Jonny has met and, in some cases, exceeded our expectations while here on loan, and we are so excited to be able to make him a permanent member of Nashville Soccer Club,” said Nashville SC president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.

“He’s a dynamic attacking player with bags of potential, and we know he will continue to play an important role in the present and future of our club.”

Pérez turned pro in February 2020 as a Galaxy homegrown player, scoring once in 20 appearances. He joined Nashville on loan in July 2024 and has since emerged as a steady contributor, tallying 2g/3a in 29 appearances.