Voting open for 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24 against the Liga MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field, home of defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Online voting for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. Voting ends at 11:59 pm PT on Monday, June 10.

MLS All-Star ballot

To qualify, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club's matches in the 2024 season when the ballot was created on May 13.

Players will be selected in seven positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward/winger. MLS reviewed participation metrics from the 2024 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized.