Voting open for 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Online voting for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. Voting ends at 11:59 pm PT on Monday, June 10.
The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be played on Wednesday, July 24 against the Liga MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field, home of defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champion Columbus Crew (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
MLS All-Star ballot
To qualify, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of their club's matches in the 2024 season when the ballot was created on May 13.
Players will be selected in seven positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder and forward/winger. MLS reviewed participation metrics from the 2024 season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized.
Non-qualifying players still eligible: Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy or MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
MLS All-Star Voting Process
26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game - ticket info
- 12 players determined by a combined vote of MLS players, fans and media (one-third each)
- 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy of hosts Columbus Crew
- 2 players picked by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
Players, fans and media vote for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers.
Selecting the 12th player via voting:
- The top players from each position (combined vote - 11 total) will be named All-Stars.
- The 12th player will have the next-highest total of overall votes.
13 days of voting
Fans can vote on MLSsoccer.com or the MLS app.
- Voting starts: May 29 - Noon ET
- Voting ends: June 10 - 11:59 pm PT / 2:59 am ET (June 11)
- Fans are encouraged to share their picks on social media
MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote
While voting, fans nominate one of their 11 selections as the MLS All-Star captain.
Of the players selected for the 2024 MLS All-Star Team, the four players with the most captain nominations (fan vote) are placed on a ballot and eligible to be selected by fans as the MLS All-Star captain.
The voting for the MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan opens July 1.