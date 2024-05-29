Ted Ku-DiPietro levels up at DC United | The Pathway

The Virginia native joined the D.C. United Academy in 2018 after being a high school standout his sophomore year, earning first-team all-state honors. But when he reflects on his journey, the midfielder feels he got a late start on the path towards becoming a professional.

“My dad tells me all the time, ‘You probably should have left [the club level] earlier,’ and I agree with that. I think I would have been better at this point in my career,” Ku-DiPietro told MLSsoccer.com.

“It was right and everything aligned. I played two years of high school. Should I have done that? No. But was it worth it? Yeah. I wouldn't change it or do anything differently.”

As Ku-DiPietros’s development unfolded, he always carried a chip on his shoulder. He joined developmental side Loudoun United in 2019 and signed his first professional deal with the team in 2020.

Despite some early struggles, that evolution provided a vital learning moment.

“I didn't really hit the ground running and I was still trying to find the right time and place to transition,” Ku-DiPietro recalled. “And during the COVID era, I kind of had a mindset shift and more of like, I really need to take it seriously and be all in, otherwise I'm going to be on the streets.”

Ku-DiPietro worked with a trainer, Paul Torres, to grow physically and mentally. That’s when he really started making strides and enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2021 where he finished with seven goals and three assists, making a name for himself as a chance-creating midfielder.

The following year, Ku-DiPietro signed a homegrown contract with D.C. United, playing for the team he grew up rooting for and watching live. He became an integral part of the Black-and-Red’s attack in 2023, scoring five goals and being named to the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.