Goal of the Matchday

Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

In one of the closest votes of the 2024 season, Anderson Julio has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 16. Real Salt Lake's super-sub garnered 34% of the fan vote for a rising, near-post blast in a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas.

2nd place, Diego Rossi (25.8%): Rossi's cheeky chip was his second goal in the Columbus Crew's 2-0 victory at Orlando City SC. It was Columbus' third consecutive road victory before Saturday's Concacaf Champions Cup final at Pachuca.

3rd place, Robert Taylor (20.6%): Taylor cut onto his right foot and finished inside the far post to help shorthanded Inter Miami CF beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-1, at BC Place. In turn, the Herons maintained their spot atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

4th place, Riqui Puig (19.6%): The now-blonde LA Galaxy star narrowly took fourth place, turning nifty footwork into a dramatic winner in a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday Real Salt Lake Anderson Julio

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16
Inter Miami CF's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 15
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Goal of the Matchday
USA roster: 12 MLS players in pre-2024 Olympics training camp

USA roster: 12 MLS players in pre-2024 Olympics training camp
Voting open for 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Voting open for 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
By the numbers: 2024 MLS All-Star favorites
Voices: Joseph Lowery

By the numbers: 2024 MLS All-Star favorites
Players you might overlook in 2024 MLS All-Star voting
Voices: Bradley Wright-Phillips

Players you might overlook in 2024 MLS All-Star voting
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 16: Anderson Julio
0:21

Goal of the Matchday 16: Anderson Julio
Ted Ku-DiPietro levels up at DC United | The Pathway
0:59

Ted Ku-DiPietro levels up at DC United | The Pathway
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 16
1:11
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 16
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 16?
1:15
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 16?