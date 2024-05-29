Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio wins Goal of the Matchday

In one of the closest votes of the 2024 season, Anderson Julio has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 16. Real Salt Lake's super-sub garnered 34% of the fan vote for a rising, near-post blast in a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas.
2nd place, Diego Rossi (25.8%): Rossi's cheeky chip was his second goal in the Columbus Crew's 2-0 victory at Orlando City SC. It was Columbus' third consecutive road victory before Saturday's Concacaf Champions Cup final at Pachuca.
3rd place, Robert Taylor (20.6%): Taylor cut onto his right foot and finished inside the far post to help shorthanded Inter Miami CF beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-1, at BC Place. In turn, the Herons maintained their spot atop the Supporters' Shield standings.
4th place, Riqui Puig (19.6%): The now-blonde LA Galaxy star narrowly took fourth place, turning nifty footwork into a dramatic winner in a 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC.
