Players you might overlook in 2024 MLS All-Star voting

The ground Eneli covers, his understanding of the game – it’s all so impressive, especially stepping in for the injured Pablo Ruiz . With the ball and against the ball, Eneli makes RSL hard to play against. He’s got a great engine, wins the ball back and is so important to a team that wants to attack.

The great Toronto teams of old could always rely on Michael Bradley in the No. 6 role. I’m not saying Flores is at the same level, but he’s flown under the radar this season and has been a nightmare for attackers to play against. It’s no wonder he’s such an established Honduran international. Now, I want to see him be less casual in possession and keep finding the right pass after winning back the ball.