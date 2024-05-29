Pachuca vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final

The Crew, MLS Cup 2023 champions, can become MLS' second modern-day CCC winner. Seattle Sounders FC won the prestigious competition in 2022.

Should Columbus win, they'd qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Regional bragging rights and prize money also await.

Round One: Bye

Bye Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs. Houston Dynamo FC

2-1 aggregate vs. Houston Dynamo FC Quarterfinals: 2-2 aggregate (4-3 PKs) vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)

2-2 aggregate (4-3 PKs) vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico) Semifinals: 5-2 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Columbus have already made history in Mexico, beating Tigres in penalty kicks (quarterfinals) and overwhelming Monterrey with a 3-1 semifinal victory. Those results helped the Crew reach No. 1 in the Concacaf Club Rankings, showing they won't be intimated on Pachuca's home field.

Now, head coach Wilfried Nancy's team is one match away from making CCC history and following up last December's MLS Cup title with arguably an even bigger prize. They're also surging after three straight road victories in MLS play, led by Diego Rossi tallying 4g/2a during that run.