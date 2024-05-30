Walker Zimmerman in, Diego Luna out: USA 2024 Olympics roster takes shape

One MLS star in, one surprisingly left out, and plenty still to prove for several others.

"When he goes down with the Olympic group, we expect nothing less than that, is that he can transcend our identity into that group, but also be a leadership type of guy who has World Cup experience into a potentially younger group that has to go and perform very quickly, based upon the Olympic format.”

“Walker is someone who was was with us in the World Cup, someone who we think very highly of and also he's a player that's got a ton of leadership qualities,” said USMNT assistant BJ Callaghan in a separate press conference just before Mitrovic’s. “He's a leader and captain-type player.

While nothing is official yet, it certainly sounds like Zimmerman will anchor the Olympians’ back line and wear the captain’s armband, with the full endorsement of the full US men’s national team staff, who are currently more flush in central defense options than the Under-23s.

“We identified that [center back] will be a position of need for us, where we would like to bring an overage player,” explained Mitrovic. “We spoke with Walker, I met Walker and I was very, very happy with his commitment to go to the Olympic Games. I used to work with Walker and I'm very aware of all the qualities that he's bringing on the table as a player, on and off the field.”

First was the inclusion of Walker Zimmerman , the only overage player in this camp, a strong signal that the Nashville SC defensive mainstay will fill one of the three slots available for players older than the age of 23 at the Summer Games in France this summer.

The final countdown to the US men’s program’s 2024 Olympic adventure began on Wednesday as head coach Marko Mitrovic announced an MLS-dominated squad for a June preparatory camp, the last gathering before he submits his roster for the tournament on or before July 3. And two of Mitrovic’s choices drew plenty of questions from reporters in a media availability a few hours later.

No Olympics for Luna?

The other flashpoint: the absence of Diego Luna.

The Real Salt Lake creator was a standout for the US U-20 national team as it won the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 championship that served as a qualifying mechanism for both the U-20 World Cup and the Olympics, notching one goal and five assists. He then shined at last year’s U-20 World Cup, leading the US with three assists, while also scoring one goal, as the young Yanks made a run to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champions Uruguay. Luna has also been a key contributor to RSL’s surge to the top of the MLS Western Conference standings this season

Mitrovic didn’t reveal too many details about his thinking, yet his choice of words hinted at lengthening odds for the starlet’s prospects.

“Listen, Diego is one of the players that we are considering,” said the Serb, who worked under Veljko Paunovic at Chicago Fire FC and Reading FC before joining U.S. Soccer. “He was in consideration for November camp, unfortunately he was injured. In March camp he was with us. Now there are some other guys there that we want to evaluate.

“The doors are open for every player and for Diego not being in June camp, like for any other player that is not in June camp, doesn't mean that they are not going to be in for the Olympic Games.”

Still, if “Moon Boy” really is still in consideration, he’d surely rather have the chance to show his abilities at this camp in Kansas City, which will conclude with a friendly against Japan on June 11 at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting KC. Mitrovic sounded like a manager with most of his big decisions already made.