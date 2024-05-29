Matchday

USA roster: 12 MLS players in pre-2024 Olympics training camp

MLSsoccer staff

Twelve MLS players have been called into next month’s training camp as Team USA make their final preparations for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the federation announced Wednesday.

The US Under-23s, led by head coach Marko Mitrović, will face Japan on June 11 (8 pm ET) at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City.

GOALKEEPERS (2)

  • Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
  • Gaga Slonina - Chelsea

DEFENDERS (7)

  • Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
  • Jalen Neal - LA Galaxy
  • Bryan Reynolds - KVC Westerlo
  • John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
  • Jonathan Tomkinson - Norwich City
  • Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
  • Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS (7)

  • Cole Bassett - Colorado Rapids
  • Gianluca Busio - Venezia
  • Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami CF
  • Jack McGlynn - Philadelphia Union
  • Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
  • Rokas Pukstas - Hajduk Split
  • Tanner Tessmann - Venezia

FORWARDS (9)

  • Paxten Aaronson - Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Esmir Bajraktarevic - New England Revolution
  • Taylor Booth - Utrecht
  • Cade Cowell - Guadalajara
  • Damion Downs - Köln
  • Johan Gomez - Eintracht Braunschweig
  • Duncan McGuire - Orlando City SC
  • Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
  • Griffin Yow - KVC Westerlo

MLS representation

Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman is the sole overage player. He has earned 42 senior international caps and was part of the USMNT roster at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew both have two players, with midfielders Jack McGlynn and Aidan Morris consistent call-ups. Other MLS-based highlights include left backs John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) and Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), as well as Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire.

Twelve of the 13 players plying their trade internationally spent time in MLS academies before moving overseas. That group includes former Chicago Fire homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio and former San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell.

Olympics return

This summer marks the return of Team USA to the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, courtesy of a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.

The 18-player roster is restricted to players under age 23, with an allowance for three overage players. Players born on or after January 1, 2001 are age-eligible (non-overage).

Team USA are in Group A at the Olympics, starting with a July 24 opener vs. France. They'll also play New Zealand (July 27) and Guinea (July 30). The top two finishers in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

