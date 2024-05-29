USA roster: 12 MLS players in pre-2024 Olympics training camp

Twelve MLS players have been called into next month’s training camp as Team USA make their final preparations for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, the federation announced Wednesday.

The US Under-23s, led by head coach Marko Mitrović, will face Japan on June 11 (8 pm ET) at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City .

Twelve of the 13 players plying their trade internationally spent time in MLS academies before moving overseas. That group includes former Chicago Fire homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio and former San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell.

Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman is the sole overage player. He has earned 42 senior international caps and was part of the USMNT roster at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Olympics return

This summer marks the return of Team USA to the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008, courtesy of a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.

The 18-player roster is restricted to players under age 23, with an allowance for three overage players. Players born on or after January 1, 2001 are age-eligible (non-overage).