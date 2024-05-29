Matchday

Cucho Hernández to return for Columbus Crew in Champions Cup final

Cucho - CCC 1
MLSsoccer staff

Good news, Columbus Crew fans: Cucho Hernández is expected to return for Saturday’s Concacaf Champions Cup final at Liga MX side Pachuca (9:15 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

Head coach Wilfried Nancy offered a positive update on the star striker in Wednesday’s media availability, all as the MLS Best XI honoree returns to training.

Cucho has missed Columbus’ last three matches with a back injury.

“The idea is he’s going to be available. He wants to have a good game and we want that also,” Nancy said before his team travels to Estadio Hidalgo.

“ … We are all happy that he's back and hopefully he's going to be able to have a good performance.”

This season, Cucho has 4g/1a in nine league appearances. He has another two goals in five CCC matches, scoring against Monterrey in the semifinals.

Should Columbus beat Pachuca, they'd qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The Crew, MLS Cup 2023 champions, can become MLS' second modern-day CCC winner. Seattle Sounders FC won the prestigious competition in 2022.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Concacaf Champions Cup Columbus Crew Matchday

