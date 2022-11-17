Your Thursday Kickoff: Another solid step for St. Louis expansion with the"CITY Kit"

Veteran midfielder Dax McCarty signed a new contract, keeping the leader at the club. Nashville also picked up Fafa Picault's contract option after acquiring him in a trade from Houston. With Nashville’s announcement, all 28 teams who played in the 2022 season have officially announced their moves.

Welcome back to small-sided, the section where we take a quick look at what’s happening around the league. Do you get it? Small-sided like the tiny version of soccer but it sounds like “small-sighted” which is pretty close to the more commonly used “short-sighted?” Anyway, that’s not what’s most important today. What’s most important today is that NYCFC have a new stadium, St. Louis CITY SC have a new kit and a handful of players will have a new team.

Look, I’m not saying that Twitter going into a death spiral at the same time everyone is set to lose their ability to make the same baseball stadium tweets about NYCFC is correlated. I’m just asking how far you can stretch the arm of coincidence.

It’s just unclear what people (including me) are going to do now that NYCFC will have a stadium of their own. At least they still have a few years to get prepared and come up with new jokes. Unfortunately, NYCFC have been the most consistently excellent team in the East since they came into the league so it probably won’t be based on the team’s play. Probably. A lot can change quickly in MLS.

But anyway, I’m going to digress here as soon as I look up “digress” to see if I’m actually using it correctly and… yep, I’m going to digress here and say that this is outstanding news for the league as a whole. NYCFC haven’t had problems winning games or creating a stellar fan base, but the atmosphere in Yankee Stadium just isn’t on par with MLS’s best. It’s not a guarantee that the new stadium will have the same vibe as a game in Austin, but it gives NYCFC fans way more of a fighting chance to do it. And that gives NYCFC a chance to grow the league exponentially in the league’s biggest city. Because the league’s best attributes are the fact that you never know the outcome of a game beforehand and that the crowds aren’t like anything else in the other major sports leagues.