From the ground up: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate launch of debut CITY Kit

St. Louis CITY SC unveiled their inaugural primary jersey today – the CITY Kit – with the intention of having the first real moment of reflecting the club and the community. The colors were chosen with the St. Louis city flag in mind. The pattern on the left was selected with the intent of invoking the individual steel plates of The Arch. It’s all the product of a process that began before the club, which enters MLS in 2023 as team No. 29, even felt real to the people tasked with building it.

There are so many memories that are directly tied to it. Whether those are largely good or bad depends on how the team does once it actually takes the field, but the first kit gets a few free passes. Win or lose, the first kit gets the first game, the first chance on goal and almost every first moment inherent to year one of a club. For a lot of folks, the kit is the moment a new team feels real. Names on a roster are great, but you can’t even envision what the players will look like on the field.

Inspired by St. Louis. For St. Louis. For everyone who is moving our city forward. The CITY Kit is here. #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/mhhgCK7U7F

Spirit of St. Louis

“As a lot of your readers will know, there is quite a long lead time for working on these jerseys. You're sort of about 18 months ahead of yourself. So if you rewind where we're at almost two years ago now, we were working on a collaboration with adidas on a kit before we had anything,” St. Louis CITY SC chief brand architect Lee Broughton said.

“We had our colors and we had begun to really spend time on our crest. But this was something that we created thinking about how can we look at some of the iconic symbols that represent what it means to be in St. Louis, and find a way using adidas' brief that every team has to fill out ahead of time to try and have that very individualized, differentiated kind of concept.”

For those that don’t know, that brief is essentially a one-page form that gives teams a chance to communicate the concepts they want each kit to be centered around. You end up with what’s basically a kit mood board that works as the starting point for the process. St. Louis naturally focused on the most notable design elements in the city, but they also made sure to tweak some smaller details to get them just right.

“We were told you need a dark color for your home jersey,” Broughton said. “And so we spent time on the color spectrum thinking about the city's flag, and this was the furthest over towards what we found was really a contemporary red that really had a pink hue to it before it becomes a light color.