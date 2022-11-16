USMNT: Three lingering questions before World Cup opener vs. Wales

The US men’s national team ’s World Cup opener is looming, and as much good news as head coach Gregg Berhalter has gotten lately in terms of the health and form of key players, some weighty matters remain unsettled in the run-up to Monday’s Group B clash vs. Wales (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Veteran journalist Grant Wahl noted one such moment during Tim Weah’s media roundtable on Tuesday, where the usually laid-back attacker clammed up when asked if he’d gotten any reps at the No. 9 position as opposed to his usual deployment on the right wing, kicking the query in the direction of his coach.

One of the big tells that a massive match is nigh: Tight lips in front of the microphones. With the nation’s first World Cup bow in eight years just a few days away, meaningful information about the squad is getting harder to glean, even as U.S. Soccer holds media availabilities with Berhalter and his players in Doha, Qatar on a near-daily basis.

Got an intriguing response from Tim Weah today when I asked him if Gregg Berhalter has had him training at the centerforward position and not just as a winger. Story: https://t.co/RXyfq26DPk pic.twitter.com/ixqMckgxnR

But if Berhalter considers Weah, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna all ready to start and wants to fit them all on the pitch at the same time without asking any of them to shoulder a midfielder’s defensive duties, shifting Weah to the center of the trident would be one way to do it.

Maybe it’s nothing. Berhalter has in-form specialist 9s at his disposal like Josh Sargent and Haji Wright, and spent much of the last few weeks working daily with Jesús Ferreira during the USMNT’s October fitness camp for MLSers at FC Dallas ’ Toyota Soccer Center. He’s also said in the past that he much prefers Weah out wide.

McKennie is in many ways this team’s heart and soul, an influential personality and – on his day – a game-breaker in the final third with his aerial ability and late runs into the penalty box. Yet his World Cup run-in wasn’t exactly ideal. He strained a quadriceps muscle with Juventus last month, didn’t make it onto any of their recent gameday rosters and was one of the last USMNTers to arrive in Doha, on Monday.

“I think it’s going really well, from everything we heard,” said Berhalter, perhaps a bit cagily, of McKennie’s recovery on Monday. “He’s been training, trained with [Juventus] yesterday, wasn’t in the squad but we expect him to be fully in training … with Wes, we’re going to look at him tomorrow, we expect him to be OK, but we’ll see.”

The original timetable seemed to give the FC Dallas academy product enough time to be fit for Wales, though he mentioned feeling the injury a bit when speaking to media after the US roster reveal event via video conference on Nov. 9.