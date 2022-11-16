St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural "CITY Kit" primary jersey

2023 expansion club St. Louis CITY SC today unveiled their home jersey – the "CITY Kit" – for the club's inaugural season and provided the first look at the Apple TV sleeve patch.
All 29 clubs will have the Apple TV patch in a different color, with the rest of the clubs’ jerseys to be shared in the weeks leading up to the start of the 2023 regular season.
Jersey details
The jersey features the club’s vibrant and signature CITY Red color with navy and yellow accents as an homage to the City of St. Louis flag – which is also displayed as a patch along the jersey’s bottom hem. It will be worn by St. Louis CITY SC players for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons.
The left-hand side features a geometric pattern echoing the steel plates of the Gateway Arch. Purina is the lead, front-of-jersey sponsor and BJC HealthCare is the secondary sleeve partner.