St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural "CITY Kit" primary jersey

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

stl-2023-kit-primary-tease

2023 expansion club St. Louis CITY SC today unveiled their home jersey – the "CITY Kit" – for the club's inaugural season and provided the first look at the Apple TV sleeve patch.

All 29 clubs will have the Apple TV patch in a different color, with the rest of the clubs’ jerseys to be shared in the weeks leading up to the start of the 2023 regular season.

stl-2023-kit-1
Jersey details

The jersey features the club’s vibrant and signature CITY Red color with navy and yellow accents as an homage to the City of St. Louis flag – which is also displayed as a patch along the jersey’s bottom hem. It will be worn by St. Louis CITY SC players for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons.

The left-hand side features a geometric pattern echoing the steel plates of the Gateway Arch. Purina is the lead, front-of-jersey sponsor and BJC HealthCare is the secondary sleeve partner.

stl-2023-kit-players
stl-2023-kit-apple-sleeve-1
stl-2023-kit-2
stl-2023-kit-3
stl-2023-kit-4
stl-2023-kit-apple-sleeve-2

St. Louis CITY SC reveal inaugural "CITY Kit" primary jersey

