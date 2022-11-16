Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo signs contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Portland Timbers have signed defender Claudio Bravo to a contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.
Bravo's new contract keeps him with the Timbers through 2026, with a club option for 2027.
“Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with the Timbers,” technical director Ned Grabavoy said in a release. “We’re glad he will be in Portland for years to come and see him continuing to be an influential contributor on the field.”
The 25-year-old left back arrived at Portland for the 2021 season from Argentine side Club Atlético Banfield. He’s since tallied four assists across 49 MLS appearances, plus led MLS in tackles won (77) during the 2022 campaign.
While at Banfield, Bravo had four assists across 56 matches. He’s also featured for Argentina on the youth international circuit, picking up 12 caps for his country's U-23 side.
“Claudio has been an important component of our defense for the past few years. He has shown great skills and growth in many areas to make us a more competitive team,” said Savarese. “We’re looking forward to helping him reach his full potential.”
