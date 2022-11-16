Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo signs contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Claudio Bravo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Claudio Bravo to a contract extension, the club announced Wednesday.

Bravo's new contract keeps him with the Timbers through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

“Claudio has become an essential player for the team during his time with the Timbers,” technical director Ned Grabavoy said in a release. “We’re glad he will be in Portland for years to come and see him continuing to be an influential contributor on the field.”

The 25-year-old left back arrived at Portland for the 2021 season from Argentine side Club Atlético Banfield. He’s since tallied four assists across 49 MLS appearances, plus led MLS in tackles won (77) during the 2022 campaign. 

While at Banfield, Bravo had four assists across 56 matches. He’s also featured for Argentina on the youth international circuit, picking up 12 caps for his country's U-23 side.

“Claudio has been an important component of our defense for the past few years. He has shown great skills and growth in many areas to make us a more competitive team,” said Savarese. “We’re looking forward to helping him reach his full potential.”

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers Claudio Bravo

Related Stories

FC Dallas sign academy defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract
Vancouver Whitecaps sign wingback Ali Ahmed from MLS NEXT Pro
Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg in trade with Toronto FC
More News
More News
Christian Pulisic: World Cup can change how world views American soccer

Christian Pulisic: World Cup can change how world views American soccer
USMNT: Three lingering questions before World Cup opener vs. Wales
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT: Three lingering questions before World Cup opener vs. Wales
FC Dallas sign academy defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign academy defender Nolan Norris to homegrown contract
Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo signs contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo signs contract extension
Vancouver Whitecaps sign wingback Ali Ahmed from MLS NEXT Pro
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign wingback Ali Ahmed from MLS NEXT Pro
From the ground up: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate launch of debut CITY Kit
Voices: Sam Jones

From the ground up: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate launch of debut CITY Kit
More News
Video
Video
The Top Storylines Heading into the World Cup | Club & Country Today
57:45

The Top Storylines Heading into the World Cup | Club & Country Today
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1, 2023.
0:26

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1, 2023.
Luis Enrique's Spain Live Stream & Will France Continue the Winner's Curse? | Club & Country Today
1:14:01

Luis Enrique's Spain Live Stream & Will France Continue the Winner's Curse? | Club & Country Today
Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
1:05:27

Is This Messi's Year & Will Mexico Make the Round of 16?
More Video