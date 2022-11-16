Vancouver Whitecaps sign wingback Ali Ahmed from MLS NEXT Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have promoted wingback Ali Ahmed from their MLS NEXT Pro side, the club announced Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has joined from Whitecaps FC 2 through 2025 with a club option for 2026.
A Toronto native, Ahmed made two first-team appearances during the 2022 season after signing MLS short-term agreements. He also tallied a WFC2 team-leading five assists in 15 appearances this past year.
“Ali‘s journey has not been linear. He is a great example that if you are talented and have the drive to work and learn, you can make it from anywhere to the top league in North America. He is also proof of how important it is to have MLS NEXT Pro as part of our development pyramid,” said sporting director Axel Schuster.
"Ali has impressed us by being one of the most consistent and impactful players on our WFC2 team and he deserves to make this next step in his career. He possesses a lot of quality and at the same time we believe he still has a lot of potential for growth.”
In 2022, Ahmed also led WFC2 in tackles (39), was second in key passes (17), third in duels (41) and fourth in interceptions (26).
For his efforts, Ahmed was named the WFC2 Player of the Year, selected for the award by his teammates and WFC2 staff.
"All praise to God for this moment," added Ahmed. "It’s a really big moment for me and my family, hopefully just the start. It’s a dream come true to sign with the first team here in Vancouver.
“The club has given me the opportunity to grow, develop, and prove myself with the second team, which played a big role in getting me to this point and for that I’m very grateful. Big thanks to my family, friends, ATG and all the coaches who have helped me along the way. I am looking forward to getting right to work and helping the club take that next step."
