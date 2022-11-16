Top players available in 2022 MLS Free Agency

Speaking of super-subs, Quintero is leaving the Houston Dynamo. The veteran, unpredictable attacker has been one of the league’s most fun players when playing at his peak.

The 35-year-old Colombian had 8g/5a in 1,776 minutes for the Dynamo this year and the attack generally looked lost without him at times. Quintero has never been a good/diligent defender, so it’s difficult to start him in most systems, but he could be a new version of Ilsinho (ex-Philly super-sub) in the right role.