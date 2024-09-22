Your Sunday Kickoff: Rapids, RSL claim their postseason place; LAFC continue to slide

Meanwhile, Miami dropped points twice this week despite having Lionel Messi back. They were outplayed for large chunks of this one and still don’t look like they’re functioning at a high level. They need 10 points from their last four games to break the points record. They may even need all those points to hang onto the Supporters’ Shield. The Crew have a game in hand and the Herons have to travel to Columbus in a couple of weeks. It’s unlikely, but this isn’t quite as locked up as it felt last week.