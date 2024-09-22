Colorado Rapids clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Colorado Rapids are in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching their spot with Saturday's 2-0 win vs. Toronto FC.
The milestone arrives after Colorado finished bottom of the Western Conference table in 2023, capping a remarkable turnaround campaign under first-year head coach Chris Armas.
Colorado are third in the West (50 points; 15W-10L-5D) as they jostle with LAFC and Real Salt Lake for top-four positioning.
Star players
Brazilian striker Rafael Navarro and offseason signing Djordje Mihailovic (25g/18a combined) lead the attack, while homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett (9g/7a) is enjoying a career-best MLS season.
Former USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen also arrived this winter, as did left back Sam Vines. Helping offset center back Moïse Bombito's club-record transfer to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, Colorado acquired former FC Dallas standout Reggie Cannon earlier this month.
The Rapids' resurgence could produce a second MLS Cup presented by Audi title after the club won in 2010.
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.