Playoff Scenarios

Colorado Rapids clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

16x9_COL_EN
MLSsoccer staff

Colorado Rapids are in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching their spot with Saturday's 2-0 win vs. Toronto FC.

The milestone arrives after Colorado finished bottom of the Western Conference table in 2023, capping a remarkable turnaround campaign under first-year head coach Chris Armas.

Colorado are third in the West (50 points; 15W-10L-5D) as they jostle with LAFC and Real Salt Lake for top-four positioning.

Star players

Brazilian striker Rafael Navarro and offseason signing Djordje Mihailovic (25g/18a combined) lead the attack, while homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett (9g/7a) is enjoying a career-best MLS season.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen also arrived this winter, as did left back Sam Vines. Helping offset center back Moïse Bombito's club-record transfer to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, Colorado acquired former FC Dallas standout Reggie Cannon earlier this month.

The Rapids' resurgence could produce a second MLS Cup presented by Audi title after the club won in 2010.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs Playoff Scenarios Matchday Colorado Rapids

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids "hungry for more" after clinching playoff spot

Colorado Rapids "hungry for more" after clinching playoff spot
Columbus Crew find form before Campeones Cup: "Another opportunity"

Columbus Crew find form before Campeones Cup: "Another opportunity"
Bicycle kick! Coco Carrasquilla sinks Houston Dynamo rival Austin FC

Bicycle kick! Coco Carrasquilla sinks Houston Dynamo rival Austin FC
Colorado Rapids clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Colorado Rapids clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Wait a second! Real Salt Lake fans boo favorable Video Review call

Wait a second! Real Salt Lake fans boo favorable Video Review call
Video
Video
Charlotte FC: Should Patrick Agyemang be first-choice striker?
2:23
MLS Wrap-Up

Charlotte FC: Should Patrick Agyemang be first-choice striker?
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | September 21, 2024
7:04

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | September 21, 2024
Portland Timbers: Will their defense hold up in playoffs?
1:55
MLS Wrap-Up

Portland Timbers: Will their defense hold up in playoffs?
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC | September 21, 2024
7:05

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC | September 21, 2024