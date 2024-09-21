NYCFC homegrown James Sands stuns Lionel Messi's Miami: "These moments are written"

Game on the line, season under pressure, facing arguably the greatest player of all time. These are the moments James Sands came back to New York City FC for.
The homegrown midfielder, in his second NYCFC stint following a year-long loan spell with Scottish Premiership titans Rangers FC, came through massively for his boyhood club on Saturday, salvaging a 1-1 home draw against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF with a last-gasp header.
With Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and the rest of Miami’s star-studded roster counting the final seconds on the Yankee Stadium scoreboard, Sands beat Tomás Avilés in the air on Santiago Rodriguez’s corner kick to the near post, nodding the dramatic 95th-minute equalizer past goalkeeper Drake Callender.
Wild celebrations ensued, with 44,738 fans roaring their approval.
“It’s really important for us. He should be really proud,” head coach Nick Cushing said post-match. “He’s a homegrown, he’s our player. He’s somebody that this year has shown his quality. If you look at data and the statistics, I think he wins the most tackles, the most duels, he regains the most balls in MLS. And that is a huge thing to have on your team.”
But on Saturday, Sands’ biggest contribution was the game-tying goal – his first ever for NYCFC in 117 regular-season appearances. According to Cushing, it was the perfect way for the 24-year-old to open his club account.
“I can’t speak highly enough about James Sands,” the English manager said. “He is a top player, he’s New York through and through. And you know, sometimes I think these moments are written – for James Sands to score the equalizer against Miami here. It’s a really good moment for us, it’s an opportunity for us.”
Momentum builder
While it didn’t snap NYC’s winless streak, which extended to nine, Sands’ heroic header did provide them with a possible season-defining moment – especially after their painful 5-1 midweek home defeat to the Philadelphia Union.
For Cushing, it’s just what his players need as they make a final push for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
“This can be the catalyst. I believe it will be the catalyst because I believe in every guy in that locker room, every staff member and every fan,” Cushing said. “I believe that we are a special group, and I’ve said it before. To give them something that I hope gives them a real lift and actually gives them the real spirit that we can go on.”
Hudson River Derby up next
Momentum boost or not, NYCFC know they have to be at their very best in their next match: Saturday’s Hudson River Derby at New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“Going into a Red Bull game, we know we have to deliver,” Cushing said. “It’s almost as if the script is written. Look, the reality is we’ve got to deliver.”
Currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, NYC have four games left to secure playoff qualification – eyeing a top-four finish that would guarantee home-field advantage in Round One.
“We decide whether this is the moment that gets us back on track, reignites us, inspires us,” Cushing said. “… Next one is Red Bull away. Today I’m proud, really proud of the spirit of the group and the desire and that hunger.”