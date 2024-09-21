NYCFC homegrown James Sands stuns Lionel Messi's Miami: "These moments are written"

Game on the line, season under pressure, facing arguably the greatest player of all time. These are the moments James Sands came back to New York City FC for.

With Messi, Luis Suárez , Jordi Alba and the rest of Miami’s star-studded roster counting the final seconds on the Yankee Stadium scoreboard, Sands beat Tomás Avilés in the air on Santiago Rodriguez ’s corner kick to the near post, nodding the dramatic 95th-minute equalizer past goalkeeper Drake Callender .

The homegrown midfielder, in his second NYCFC stint following a year-long loan spell with Scottish Premiership titans Rangers FC, came through massively for his boyhood club on Saturday, salvaging a 1-1 home draw against Lionel Messi ’s Inter Miami CF with a last-gasp header.

“It’s really important for us. He should be really proud,” head coach Nick Cushing said post-match. “He’s a homegrown, he’s our player. He’s somebody that this year has shown his quality. If you look at data and the statistics, I think he wins the most tackles, the most duels, he regains the most balls in MLS. And that is a huge thing to have on your team.”

But on Saturday, Sands’ biggest contribution was the game-tying goal – his first ever for NYCFC in 117 regular-season appearances. According to Cushing, it was the perfect way for the 24-year-old to open his club account.

“I can’t speak highly enough about James Sands,” the English manager said. “He is a top player, he’s New York through and through. And you know, sometimes I think these moments are written – for James Sands to score the equalizer against Miami here. It’s a really good moment for us, it’s an opportunity for us.”

Momentum builder

While it didn’t snap NYC’s winless streak, which extended to nine, Sands’ heroic header did provide them with a possible season-defining moment – especially after their painful 5-1 midweek home defeat to the Philadelphia Union.

For Cushing, it’s just what his players need as they make a final push for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.