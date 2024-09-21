Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 33, earning 50.8% of the fan vote.

Miranchuk's first-ever Atlanta goal was a stunner, bending home a left-footed blast that earned a 2-2 draw against Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami. The Designated Player was signed in July from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.

2nd place, Anderson Julio (33.6%): Real Salt Lake's Ecuadorian forward achieved the spectacular, chipping goalkeeper Maarten Paes from nearly 60 yards out in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas.

3rd place, Tom Pearce (8.6%): Pearce opened his CF Montréal account in style, whipping in a left-footed free kick that helped ignite a 2-2 comeback draw at the New England Revolution.

4th place, Bobby Wood (7%): Wood unleashed a long-range shot that gave goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois no chance in New England's 2-2 draw with Montréal.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Atlanta United Aleksey Miranchuk Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 33
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 32
More News
More News
Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Saturday Kickoff: Are LA Galaxy at risk of losing top spot in West?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Are LA Galaxy at risk of losing top spot in West?
Player Availability Report - Matchday 34

Player Availability Report - Matchday 34
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 34

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 34
Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 33: Alexey Miranchuk
0:25

Goal of the Matchday 33: Alexey Miranchuk
Alonso Martínez emerges for New York City FC
1:36
Quicker Stats

Alonso Martínez emerges for New York City FC
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 33
0:48
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 33
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 33?
1:57
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 33?