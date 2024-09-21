Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday

Miranchuk's first-ever Atlanta goal was a stunner, bending home a left-footed blast that earned a 2-2 draw against Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami . The Designated Player was signed in July from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.

Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 33, earning 50.8% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Anderson Julio (33.6%): Real Salt Lake's Ecuadorian forward achieved the spectacular, chipping goalkeeper Maarten Paes from nearly 60 yards out in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas.

3rd place, Tom Pearce (8.6%): Pearce opened his CF Montréal account in style, whipping in a left-footed free kick that helped ignite a 2-2 comeback draw at the New England Revolution.

4th place, Bobby Wood (7%): Wood unleashed a long-range shot that gave goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois no chance in New England's 2-2 draw with Montréal.