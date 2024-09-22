Wait a second! Real Salt Lake fans boo favorable Video Review call

The reason? Penso began her explanation by calling out "two players in an offside position from RSL."

Referee Tori Penso got booed by Real Salt Lake fans during Saturday night's clash with the Portland Timbers at America First Field despite announcing a favorable Video Review that allowed Diego Luna 's 22nd-minute goal to stand.

The home crowd reacted immediately, loudly raining boos on the ref. Penso quickly put the fans in their place, ensuring they could hear her above the jeers.

"However, they do not impact the goalkeeper. Therefore, final decision is goal," said Penso.

The boos suddenly turned into cheers and all was well for RSL, who took a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to Luna and new signing Dominik Marczuk's opening goal.