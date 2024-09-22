Matchday

Wait a second! Real Salt Lake fans boo favorable Video Review call

24-Sider-MD34-RSL_Ref
MLSsoccer staff

Talk about burying the lede!

Referee Tori Penso got booed by Real Salt Lake fans during Saturday night's clash with the Portland Timbers at America First Field despite announcing a favorable Video Review that allowed Diego Luna's 22nd-minute goal to stand.

The reason? Penso began her explanation by calling out "two players in an offside position from RSL."

The home crowd reacted immediately, loudly raining boos on the ref. Penso quickly put the fans in their place, ensuring they could hear her above the jeers.

"However, they do not impact the goalkeeper. Therefore, final decision is goal," said Penso.

The boos suddenly turned into cheers and all was well for RSL, who took a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to Luna and new signing Dominik Marczuk's opening goal.

Penso, who reffed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final, now boasts a viral clip that rivals colleague Filip Dujic. Earlier this season, Dujic went viral for a similar situation during a St. Louis CITY SC vs. Atlanta United match.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Real Salt Lake Matchday

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United enters weather delay
NYCFC homegrown James Sands stuns Lionel Messi's Miami: "These moments are written"
More News
More News
Wait a second! Real Salt Lake fans boo favorable Video Review call

Wait a second! Real Salt Lake fans boo favorable Video Review call
Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United enters weather delay

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United enters weather delay
NYCFC homegrown James Sands stuns Lionel Messi's Miami: "These moments are written"

NYCFC homegrown James Sands stuns Lionel Messi's Miami: "These moments are written"
Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday
Video
Video
WATCH: Evander for MVP?! Portland star stuns RSL
0:54

WATCH: Evander for MVP?! Portland star stuns RSL
Goal: G. Pec vs. VAN, 32'
1:07

Goal: G. Pec vs. VAN, 32'
Goal: Antony vs. RSL, 62'
0:38

Goal: Antony vs. RSL, 62'
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Football Club | September 21, 2024
7:13

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Football Club | September 21, 2024