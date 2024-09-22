Playoff Scenarios

Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

16x9_RSL_EN
MLSsoccer staff

Real Salt Lake are returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and 14th time overall.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side locked up their postseason place during Matchday 34 action on Saturday night.

RSL are second in the Western Conference, on pace for home-field advantage with four games remaining.

Star players

Colombian striker Chicho Arango paces the squad with 28 goal contributions (17g/11a), putting him second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Young star Diego Luna helps lead the attack, adding 6g/12a amid Andrés Gómez's club-record transfer to Ligue 1 side Rennes. Helping offset Gómez's exit, No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves and winger Dominik Marczuk were signed this summer.

Braian Ojeda and Emeka Eneli patrol the midfield, while RSL's defense is highlighted by MLS All-Star Justen Glad.

Will RSL defy the odds, reach their first MLS Cup since 2013 and hoist their second-ever league title?

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs Playoff Scenarios Matchday Real Salt Lake

Related Stories

Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
LA Galaxy clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United enters weather delay

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United enters weather delay
NYCFC homegrown James Sands stuns Lionel Messi's Miami: "These moments are written"

NYCFC homegrown James Sands stuns Lionel Messi's Miami: "These moments are written"
Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Saturday Kickoff: Are LA Galaxy at risk of losing top spot in West?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Are LA Galaxy at risk of losing top spot in West?
Video
Video
Goal: Evander vs. RSL, 76'
0:54

Goal: Evander vs. RSL, 76'
Goal: G. Pec vs. VAN, 32'
1:07

Goal: G. Pec vs. VAN, 32'
Goal: Antony vs. RSL, 62'
0:38

Goal: Antony vs. RSL, 62'
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Football Club | September 21, 2024
7:13

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Football Club | September 21, 2024