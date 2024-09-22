Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

RSL are second in the Western Conference, on pace for home-field advantage with four games remaining.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side locked up their postseason place during Matchday 34 action on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake are returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and 14th time overall.

Star players

Colombian striker Chicho Arango paces the squad with 28 goal contributions (17g/11a), putting him second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Young star Diego Luna helps lead the attack, adding 6g/12a amid Andrés Gómez's club-record transfer to Ligue 1 side Rennes. Helping offset Gómez's exit, No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves and winger Dominik Marczuk were signed this summer.

Braian Ojeda and Emeka Eneli patrol the midfield, while RSL's defense is highlighted by MLS All-Star Justen Glad.