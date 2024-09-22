Matchday

Bicycle kick! Coco Carrasquilla sinks Houston Dynamo rival Austin FC

Ari Liljenwall

Rivalry results don't get much better than what Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla delivered on Saturday.

The Panamanian international conjured up an instant AT&T Goal of the Matchday contender during his team's trip to Austin FC, breaking a scoreless deadlock with an 83rd-minute game-winning bicycle kick that stunned the Q2 Stadium crowd.

"I’m happy. I’m always happy and thankful to God for giving me the opportunity to score," Carrasqulla said after the 1-0 victory.

"This time it was a very special goal because it was the game-winner and for the way it happened. It’s not very normal for me [to score a bicycle kick] so I’m happy, I’m going to enjoy it and I’m going to rest this weekend.”

Carasquilla's golazo dealt a potentially decisive blow to their arch-rival's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes and got Houston their first-ever victory at Q2 Stadium in six tries.

It also delivered three crucial points as Houston look to secure a coveted top-four spot in the Western Conference table. With 48 points (13W-8L-9D), the Dynamo are just one point behind LAFC for the No. 4 spot.

"We knew the game would be decided by small details," Carasquilla said. "On this occasion, it was a dead-ball play that we took advantage of. I’m happy that I was the one who scored, and the most important thing is that the team won tonight on the road, which is very important."

Houston's club-record eighth road win of the season also came without the services of star midfielder Héctor Herrera, who missed Saturday's match with a hamstring injury.

"We talk about these cliches of 'Héctor out, who's going to step up?' It's a collective," head coach Ben Olsen said postgame. "It's asking guys to be ready to adapt and Coco's a great example of that.

"A lot of guys do it and they don't get credit for it, but I think when you score a bike, I think he'll get the accolades he deserves tonight because he had a good performance."

