Colorado Rapids "hungry for more" after clinching playoff spot

What a difference a year makes.
After finishing bottom of the Western Conference in 2023, the Colorado Rapids are one of the first three Western Conference qualifiers for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Rapids joined LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, courtesy of a 2-0 home victory over Toronto FC where US men's national team players Djordje Mihailovic and Reggie Cannon scored.
Mihailovic and Cannon are two key additions this season, joining the reclamation project under first-year head coach Chris Armas and club president Padraig Smith.
"It's a big accomplishment that a lot of people should be proud of, and I'm one of them," said Armas, hired last November. "Padraig Smith for putting together that roster, cleaning things up around here. The players are asked an awful lot physically, technically, tactically – the whole bit. They're a real team and they always put the team first.
"I'm proud of those guys because that's a big accomplishment for a team that many picked to finish last in the Western Conference. Since then, they went out and got a Rocky Mountain Cup, Champions Cup spot and an MLS Cup Playoffs berth in a conference that I think is very good."
As Armas detailed, Colorado are a month removed from securing a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup place via a third-place finish at Leagues Cup.
The Rapids have won three of four matches after that memorable tournament run, when they defeated four-straight LIGA MX foes. Now, they're third in the West and could keep climbing with four matches remaining through Decision Day (Oct. 19).
"We've reset it this year where guys come in ready to work, we bring some different energy and go after it," Armas said. "This is how our sport goes.
"I'm thrilled to be part of it and there's a lot that goes into a turnaround, and you could list them all. But it's been a great year. We have to stay hungry and there's more for us this year. I'm sure of it."
How much more? Armas fully believes they'll be a contender when the postseason begins next month.
"We have the right group of staff and players," Armas said. "They naturally are hungry for more. They all want to win. They all wanted that Rocky Mountain Cup. They want more. Nobody's going to sit up here and go, 'Yep that's it.'
"They want to make some noise now in the playoffs. This was a goal. It was not going to be easy to get into playoffs. We got there. Now it's hunger to keep going. But I don't have to do a whole lot to keep them hungry. I have to keep them clear, sharp, steady and guide them."