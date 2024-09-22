Colorado Rapids "hungry for more" after clinching playoff spot

"We have the right group of staff and players," Armas said. "They naturally are hungry for more. They all want to win. They all wanted that Rocky Mountain Cup. They want more. Nobody's going to sit up here and go, 'Yep that's it.'

"They want to make some noise now in the playoffs. This was a goal. It was not going to be easy to get into playoffs. We got there. Now it's hunger to keep going. But I don't have to do a whole lot to keep them hungry. I have to keep them clear, sharp, steady and guide them."