LA Galaxy's Pec, Puig help make MLS history: "It's really an amazing thing"

“I'm just really trying to focus us in on that concept of it's not just about tonight. It's about championship behaviors and decisions and actions.”

“Three points put ourselves even farther ahead now, or reestablished our distance, if I heard correctly in the West,” head coach Greg Vanney said post-match Saturday night.

After hitting a speed bump on Wednesday at the Portland Timbers , LA returned home with a resounding 4-2 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to put Western Conference destiny back solely in their hands.

The most storied franchise. With @josephpaintsil_ 's goal in the 69th minute, the #LAGalaxy have become the first team in MLS history with four players who have scored 10+ goals in the same season. pic.twitter.com/Ffp5LzHtK6

Historic attack

The “Killa Ps” led the way, as Designated Players Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig all scored for the five-time MLS Cup champions at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Alongside leading scorer Dejan Joveljić, LA became the first team in MLS history to boast four players scoring 10+ goals in a single regular season.

“It's really an amazing thing that the four of us have 10-plus goals,” said Paintsil, who joined last offseason from Belgian Pro League side Genk. “It's really a plus for us and also a plus for the team. It will also give us the confidence to do extra more and to also write our name in the history book of LA Galaxy at the end of the season.

“That's what we are always trying, to make it manifest and let it happen. Everybody wants to write his name in the book of LA Galaxy.”

Of course, LA also added German star Marco Reus this summer. MLS veteran Diego Fagúndez continues to contribute in attack, too.