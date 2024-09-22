LA Galaxy's Pec, Puig help make MLS history: "It's really an amazing thing"

CARSON, Calif. – LA Galaxy are back on track.
After hitting a speed bump on Wednesday at the Portland Timbers, LA returned home with a resounding 4-2 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to put Western Conference destiny back solely in their hands.
“Three points put ourselves even farther ahead now, or reestablished our distance, if I heard correctly in the West,” head coach Greg Vanney said post-match Saturday night.
“I'm just really trying to focus us in on that concept of it's not just about tonight. It's about championship behaviors and decisions and actions.”
Historic attack
The “Killa Ps” led the way, as Designated Players Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig all scored for the five-time MLS Cup champions at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Alongside leading scorer Dejan Joveljić, LA became the first team in MLS history to boast four players scoring 10+ goals in a single regular season.
“It's really an amazing thing that the four of us have 10-plus goals,” said Paintsil, who joined last offseason from Belgian Pro League side Genk. “It's really a plus for us and also a plus for the team. It will also give us the confidence to do extra more and to also write our name in the history book of LA Galaxy at the end of the season.
“That's what we are always trying, to make it manifest and let it happen. Everybody wants to write his name in the book of LA Galaxy.”
Of course, LA also added German star Marco Reus this summer. MLS veteran Diego Fagúndez continues to contribute in attack, too.
"If you have multiple game-winners, guys who can get it done, that's hard to defend against," said Vanney. "If it's one guy, then you can organize that a little bit. If it's multiple guys, it's really tough to defend against. I still think the group is continuing to, in some ways, just scratch the surface of their relationships."
Pec shines
Stealing the headlines, Pec continued his stellar debut season with a goal and two assists. The Brazilian winger now has 13 goals and 12 assists in league play.
“Can he be Newcomer of the Year? Sure,” Vanney said of the offseason signing from Vasco da Gama. “I think he's evolved since he's been here and he's certainly been very influential for our team and had a very good season.
"Usually, those things are what come together. Your team has to play well, and your team has to be successful, and you have to have a player who is impactful. When you can do that, then you put yourself in that conversation for sure."
Championship mentality
Courtesy of fellow contenders LAFC and Real Salt Lake dropping points on Saturday, Galaxy remain the Western Conference favorite by staying unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park this season (12W-0L-3D).
LA are now seven points clear, owning the No. 1 spot with three matches left until the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
“The measure for our group is going to be the capacity to compete in the playoffs, to show that maturity, and to keep trying to build to that legacy for this group,” Vanney analyzed. “It's not just the regular season, not to minimize it because I think it's big. But I think it's also us learning as a group how we can become a championship-type of team.
“That's the next step for us, is graduating from being a good in-season team to now taking that step to being a championship-type of team. That's what we're really pushing for here as we get down the stretch.”