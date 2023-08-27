Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta, Cincy & Houston dominate, Messi magic in New York

Minnesota host Seattle to close the weekend
The Loons welcome the Sounders in a matchup with big implications for the Western Conference standings. Coverage is set for 4:30 pm ET on Apple TV for free and FOX.
New England Revolution transfer Petrovic to Chelsea FC
The New England Revolution have transferred goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to Premier League side Chelsea FC. The 23-year-old Serbian international departs for a reported $17.5 million fee (plus add-ons), leaving MLS 16 months after joining the Revs as their Matt Turner replacement. Petrovic was named a 2023 MLS All-Star and finished second in 2022 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year voting despite joining the Revs midseason.
What happened?: New winger Xande Silva got things started with a crisp finish off a Thiago Almada assist, Almada got a goal of his own, Miles Robinson sent home a header and new DP winger Saba Lobjandize scored a delightful backheel on his Atlanta United debut. The Five Stripes were overwhelming in handing Nashville their worst loss in club history.
So, did we learn anything?: Uhhhhhh y’all might wanna start paying attention to what’s happening in Atlanta. Tristan Muyumba has reshaped the midfield, Silva and Lobjanidze seem to be legitimate attacking presences on the wing, and the new pieces are allowing Almada to thrive. It just took a few more quality pieces and suddenly Atlanta are fun in a way they haven’t been since 2019. Amazing how that works. The rest of the league should be on notice after wins over Seattle and Nashville.
In MLS play, Nashville have now lost four straight and six of their last seven. It’s an odd juxtaposition to their Leagues Cup performance and perhaps not a great sign of what’s to come for a couple of games. They have Inter Miami waiting for them on Wednesday and Charlotte on short rest Saturday. They’ll finally get a break after that, though, and it just might allow them to reset.
What happened?: New signing Scott Arfield netted his first MLS goal at a perfect time as Charlotte earned the win.
So, did we learn anything?: What a win for Charlotte. They need any points they can get at this point as they try to keep up with the race for the final playoff spots in the East and I don’t think many folks expected those points to come against an increasingly terrifying LAFC side. They’re now 10th in the East on points per game and just got a huge boost of confidence. Considering their schedule over the final stretch is likely the most difficult in the league, it's a much-needed boost.
What happened?: New DP no. 9 Aaron Boupendza got things started early when he sent home a rebound and Cincy were off and running at that point. Lucho Acosta picked up a pair of assists along the way to bring his season tally up to 12 goals and 10 assists.
So, did we learn anything?: A couple of things feel all but official at this point. FC Cincinnati are your Supporters’ Shield winners and NYCFC aren’t a playoff team. Including Leagues Cup, NYCFC have been shutout four times over their last five games and it doesn’t feel like they’re going to put it together in attack anytime soon. Even if they do, it’s likely too little too late. The Pigeons are in very real danger of finishing 14th in the East.
What happened?: Diego Rossi was in the right place at the right time for his first goal with the Crew and Columbus were largely in control the rest of the way.
So, did we learn anything?: No we did not. Crew good. Toronto not so good. You know by now.
What happened?: A classic Union rout.
So, did we learn anything?: The Union do this kind of thing all the time. So. Nope. I’d expect them to finish somewhere from second to fourth, but probably second in the East.
Anyway, it feels like D.C. are in trouble. They’re below the playoff line now and it feels like it’s going to be difficult to course-correct the rest of the way. That being said, their remaining schedule is Charmin-soft. They only have eight games left, but none of them are against a team currently above sixth place in their conference.
What happened?: A nice finish from center back George Campbell gave CF Montréal a huge win.
So, did we learn anything?: Montréal are three points ahead of ninth-place Chicago and five points ahead of 10th-place D.C. United with nine games to go. Five of those come at home. That’s outstanding news for one of the best home teams in the league. Only two teams in the league have more home wins than Montréal.
Bad day for the Revs. Djordje Petrovic is officially gone and Philadelphia and Orlando caught up with them in the standings. There are only two points between them and sixth-place Atlanta. I think it’s fair to be a bit concerned about this team down the stretch.
What happened?: Inter Miami kept Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on the bench to start the game. Everything was set up for Messi to come off the bench and rescue the Herons again…but they didn’t need it. Diego Gómez scored off a set piece and Inter Miami were in control. Messi didn’t even need to score this time. I mean, he did anyway, but he didn’t need to.
So, did we learn anything?: New York caught Miami at a perfect time and it didn’t matter. That’s terrible news for anyone looking for an exhaust port in the Death Star and outstanding news for the Herons. It still feels next to impossible for them to make the playoffs, but it almost feels probable they’re going to do it.
What happened?: Facundo Torres’ brace gave the Lions a win over the Western Conference leaders.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s another impressive win for Orlando. They come out every week at this point and put in a professional performance. They have enough quality to turn those performances into consistent results.
They’re a very good soccer team in a stacked conference. I know road games are hard, but the first and second-place teams in the West fell to Eastern Conference teams last night. Fourth-place Seattle lost at home to an Eastern Conference team last week. I think the gap between the two conferences might be pretty big.
Anyway, no harm, no foul for St. Louis in the end, I guess. They’re still up four points on LAFC for the top spot in the West.
What happened?: Center back Nkosi Tafari found the net deep into stoppage time as Dallas picked up a rivalry win.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a gut punch for Austin for a number of reasons. It’s a rough loss to an in-state rival and it’s a lost six-pointer that saw Dallas jump ahead of Austin in the standings. That has to feel outstanding for Dallas.
What happened?: Daniel Sallói scored early and SKC were off and running against the Quakes.
So, did we learn anything?: SKC aren’t totally out of this yet. They’re just two points behind ninth-place Austin and four points behind eighth-place FC Dallas. There’s still a long way to go before they truly get back into the playoff race (check in after the Minnesota game today), but this win is a great step in the right direction.
What happened?: Houston rolled. Again.
So, did we learn anything?: Sheesh, Houston. That has to be the best week in Houston in years. They pummeled Portland to the point where they parted ways with Gio Savarese, they beat RSL to advance to the US Open Cup final and they followed that up with another big win over RSL. The Dynamo are now fifth in the West and just two points out of third place. Things change quickly in the West these days, but Houston seem poised to make a legitimate push for a spot in the top four at the end of the season.
What happened?: The Galaxy showed up and Chicago did not.
So, did we learn anything?: It’s too little too late for LA, but it’s a good win all the same. Chicago needed to do better against one of the weakest teams in the West and just…didn’t. Road games are hard, but hopefully the Fire have a little more urgency going forward. They’re ninth in the East still though. For now.
What happened?: Ryan Gauld’s brace led the way as the Whitecaps earned a big win.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s a great response from the Caps after a disappointing performance last Sunday against San Jose. It’s one game down in a seven (!) game road trip and three critical points.
New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Vaclík: The New England Revolution have signed free-agent goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. The 34-year-old Czech Republic international arrives immediately after New England transferred Djordje Petrovic to English Premier League side Chelsea FC for a reported $17.5 million fee (plus add-ons).
New England Revolution sign Edwards Jr. to new contract: The New England Revolution also signed goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. Edwards Jr. joined the Revolution as a free agent in 2021 and has since made 10 appearances across all competitions. He has logged a 5W-4L-1D record with two shutout performances.
- Inter Miami took the "first step" on their playoff climb as Lionel Messi scored a vintage goal.
- Thiago Almada powered Atlanta United amid Ajax transfer links.
- FC Dallas hailed Nkosi Tafari as "one of the best center backs" after his rivalry winner.
- The Vancouver Whitecaps "shut up" Providence Park and boosted their playoff hopes.
- Diego Rossi showed an "improved" approach in his first Columbus Crew goal.
- Sporting Kansas City rolled past San Jose. Is a playoff push on the way?
- Lionel Messi made his MLS debut at Red Bull Arena.
- Jonathan Sigal looked at the biggest outgoing MLS transfers of 2023.
- Joe Lowery explained why Djordje Petrovic can be elite at Chelsea.
