Your Sunday Kickoff: Atlanta, Cincy & Houston dominate, Messi magic in New York

So, did we learn anything?: Sheesh, Houston. That has to be the best week in Houston in years. They pummeled Portland to the point where they parted ways with Gio Savarese, they beat RSL to advance to the US Open Cup final and they followed that up with another big win over RSL. The Dynamo are now fifth in the West and just two points out of third place. Things change quickly in the West these days, but Houston seem poised to make a legitimate push for a spot in the top four at the end of the season.